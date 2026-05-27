American Institutes for Research Health Experts to Present at AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present findings and insights from their work at the AcademyHealth 2026 Annual Research Meeting, held from May 30-June 2 in Seattle, Washington.

AcademyHealth is one of the nation's largest professional and learning organizations for health researchers, policymakers, data scientists, health system leaders, practitioners, and industry partners. Thousands of experts attend the annual research meeting to share evidence, methods, and insights related to developing better guidance and stronger systems to address urgent healthcare issues and evolving challenges. This year's theme, "Rigor and Relevance Driving Action," highlights AIR's commitment to providing meaningful, high-quality evidence-based work that advances impact and functions as a trusted community catalyst for change. AIR is a sponsor of this year's meeting.

AIR experts will lead sessions and share posters on a variety of health topics, including research partnerships for patient-centered clinical effectiveness; strengthening the primary care workforce; benchmarking and marketing Medicare Advantage plans for veterans; and more. Additionally, Brandy Farrar, an AIR Institute Fellow and expert in health data analytics and business intelligence, will present findings from the National Mental Health Workforce Acceleration Collaborative on Monday, June 1. Learn more about AIR's expertise and work in Health on the AIR website.

Sessions featuring AIR experts and/or their work are listed below. A full list of sessions is available at the AcademyHealth meeting website (all times are PDT).

Sunday, May 31

8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Poster: Does the VA/DoD Adjustment to Medicare Advantage Benchmarks Affect Veteran-Targeted Plan Offerings?

Location: Hall 4AB (Level 4, Seattle Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Aditi Pathak, Susan Joy, and Laila Odeh

Poster: Analysis of Marketing Materials for Veteran-Targeted Medicare Advantage Plans

Location: Hall 4AB (Level 4, Seattle Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Robyn Elkins, Melissa Hafner, Juana Ruiz, and Susan Joy

Monday, June 1

8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Poster: Antecedents of Trust In Patient-Centered Comparative Clinical Effectiveness Research Partnerships

Location: Hall 4AB (Level 4, Seattle Convention Center)

AIR Presenter/Author: Tandrea Hilliard-Boone

Poster: Supporting Community-Based Behavioral Health: Outcomes and Lessons from the National Mental Health Workforce Acceleration Collaborative

Location: Hall 4AB (Level 4, Seattle Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Brandy Farrar, Varsha Nair, Sarah Pedersen, Amanda Ahlstrand, and Trent Sharp

Poster: Best Practices to Strengthen Culture, Leadership, and Governance: From the National Action Alliance for Patient and Workforce Safety

Location: Hall 4AB (Level 4, Seattle Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Andrea Amodeo and Jacqueline Kim

Poster: Updating PCORI's Partner Compensation Framework

Location: Hall 4AB (Level 4, Seattle Convention Center)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Maureen Maurer and Tianna Cobb

9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Session: Strengthening Primary Care: Workforce, Teams, and Continuity

Location: 608 (Level 6, Seattle Convention Center)

AIR Presenter: Jason Scott

3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Session: Advancing the Measurement of Geographic Access to Medicaid Home- and Community-Based Services for People with Disabilities

Location: Ballroom 6C (Level 6, Seattle Convention Center)

AIR Presenter: Aditi Pathak

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Media Contact: Dana Tofig ([email protected])

SOURCE American Institutes for Research