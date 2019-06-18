American Insulated Glass Extends Service to Knoxville Market

ATLANTA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Insulated Glass, LLC (AIG), a glass fabricator and wholesale distributor for commercial and residential markets, announced today that it will expand service of custom fabricated glass and distribution products to the Knoxville, Tennessee market. The first phase of this expansion will be the opening of a sales office, which will be fully staffed to support sales, estimating and customer service specific to the Knoxville area. The company will open a physical location, with full-service fabrication capabilities to be announced later.

In the interim, customers will receive deliveries four days a week from AIG's Atlanta, Birmingham and Charlotte fabrication facilities. These multiple locations will give customers access to a broad range of commercial and residential glass solutions — for exterior, interior, decorative, and life-safety applications, including a complete range of high-performance low-e coated glass, fire-rated, and architectural aluminum products.

"We are excited to be expanding into the Knoxville market and offering greater fabrication capabilities and additional glazing solutions thanks to our acquisition of IGA in Charlotte late last year," said Billy Blair, President and CEO of AIG. "We continue to look for opportunities to grow our company, expand in new markets and serve customers with whom we've had exceptional, long-term relationships — always providing fast, reliable service and meeting their wide-ranging needs every time."

Having increased from two operations to five in the past 18 months through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, AIG is set to continue expanding by opening additional state-of-the-art fabrication and distribution facilities nationwide. AIG will soon announce the location of the Knoxville sales office and its personnel, and the company's customers will receive details on the delivery routes to their specific location, as well as relevant contact information.

American Insulated Glass is a fabricator and wholesale distributor specializing in providing custom fabricated insulated, laminated, heat-treated and fire-rated glass products for commercial and residential architectural applications. Certified by high performance coated glass manufacturers, including Cardinal, AGC and Guardian — AIG can meet architectural specifications with the most advanced coating technology available in today's market. Dedicated to serving both commercial and residential end markets, AIG also offers a complete range of decorative glass, Coastal shower enclosures and Kawneer architectural aluminum. Employing knowledgeable and experienced production, sales, customer service and management teams, AIG is positioned to expand its geographical footprint and service capabilities, both organically and via acquisition. The American Insulated Glass brand represents the highest level of quality, service and expertise available in the industry. Visit www.aiglass.com.

