AMERICAN INTEGRITY INSURANCE ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO GEORGIA

Regional Home Insurer Brings Its Expertise to the Peach State

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Integrity Insurance, a leading regional provider of property insurance solutions, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Georgia market. This endeavor follows the Company's successful foray into the South Carolina market two years ago, and nearly two decades as a dominant writer in Florida's property insurance market.

"I am excited to announce that American Integrity is enlarging our footprint by entering the Georgia market," said Bob Ritchie, President and CEO. "Since our Company's inception in 2006, we have been dedicated to offering customized insurance solutions and compassionate, timely, and innovative solutions to our agents and policyholders. We look forward to extending these same values to our newest agents and customers in Georgia."

The expansion into Georgia marks another important milestone for American Integrity, reflecting its ongoing focus on prudent growth. By leveraging its extensive expertise and strong reputation built in Florida, American Integrity aims to bring the same level of excellence and reliability to the Georgia customer base. The Company is establishing its presence in the Peach State by launching an HO-5 homeowners policy for homes up to 5 years old. Customers also have the option to add a variety of discounts and golf cart coverage through an endorsement to this coverage. American Integrity agents can write coverage beginning June 19 for policies with an effective date on or after July 1.

"Our strategy has never been more compelling, and we have worked hard to position American Integrity as the thought leader and innovator for our industry," said Dick Dowd, Executive Vice President. "I am excited to help lead American Integrity's growth in Georgia. Our products and service delivery for our agents and policyholders will assist us in making this launch a success."

About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)

American Integrity Insurance, a prominent regional residential property insurer, serves 300,000 customers and is represented by more than 1,000 independent agents. The Tampa-based company offers sound, comprehensive, and innovative property insurance solutions, including Binding Arbitration, ValueGuard Property Insurance™, Integrity Select, traditional home insurance, coverage for vacant homes, coverage for older owner-occupied homes with Integrity Select, condominiums, manufactured homes, dwelling fire, golf cart, X-Wind policies, cyber coverage, and watercraft coverage.

