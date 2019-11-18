American International College Research Finds that XRHealth's VR Therapy is a More Reliable Clinical Tool for Physical Therapy Examination Than Standard Goniometric Method

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the leading provider of extended reality and therapeutic AR and VR applications for the medical industry, announced today that American International College conducted research that found that XRHealth's VR Therapy proved to be a more reliable clinical tool for physical therapy examination than the goniometric method, the current industry standard. The study found that VR Therapy was statistically significant with a 99% confidence level that was more reliable in measuring cervical range of motion.

The American International College research compared both methods' reliability and the amount of time it took to capture the cervical and shoulder range of motion measurements (AROM) as well as the acceptance of the patients to both of the solutions. The research was conducted as a single-blinded randomized controlled study with 40 healthy adults participating to be tested twice in the study. The results found that VR demonstrated a statistically significant difference from the standard goniometer methods with consistently high confidence levels of 99% for rotation, lateral flexion, and flexion/extension.

"The results of our research demonstrate that physical therapy may be able to achieve higher levels of accuracy in determining a patients' true capacity with new technologies on the market," says Patrick Carley, professor, Doctorate of Physical Therapy program at the School of Health Sciences at American International College. "In addition to the reliability of virtual reality therapy, 75% of the subjects responded that they preferred to have neck motions recorded using VR as a tool rather than the standard goniometric solution."

"Virtual reality is a solution that will be used in all areas of healthcare as a medical device – whether it is measuring range of motion, pain management, or assisting in dental offices, the power of virtual reality in the healthcare industry is limitless," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth.

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. The XR platforms collect and examine user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

About American International College

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Media Contact: DeeDee Rudenstein, 267-521-9654, drudenstein@propelsc.com

SOURCE XRHealth

Related Links

https://www.xr.health/

