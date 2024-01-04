American IV Association Names New Powerhouse Leadership Advisory Board

Experts Join to Elevate and Empower the Future of the IV Hydration Therapy

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American IV Association (AIVA), the leading authority in the field of IV Hydration Therapy, is proud to announce the establishment of its new Leadership Advisory Board, signifying the next step in AIVA's strategic plan to unify, shape and protect the IV Hydration Therapy industry. Composed of a diverse group of powerhouse wellness experts, academic professionals, and industry leaders, this board is poised to redefine the boundaries of excellence in the IV Hydration Therapy industry.

AIVA's mission is centered around empowering its members to drive the industry forward safely. The esteemed founders, leadership advisory and 20 founding members of AIVA are industry leaders of recognized and reputable brands. All will play a pivotal role in shaping AIVA's commitment to clinical excellence and quality improvement in the IV Hydration Therapy industry.

With the development of 10 specific committees for oversight, data, quality assurance and compliance, AIVA aims to expand its member base to include other industry leaders who want to be at the forefront of the IV Hydration Therapy industry. These committees will be supported by the Leadership Advisor Board, the 20 Founding Members, and Key Subject Matter Experts from across the nation.

"At AIVA, we are committed to delivering valuable resources to our community, and the accomplished members of the Advisory Board will be instrumental in helping us reach new heights in 2024 and beyond," stated David Light, COO of the American IV Association.

American IV Association's Leadership Advisory Board Members include:



Sam Tejada, Chairman: [President & Founder, Liquivida)

Ben Crosbie: [CEO, DRIPBaR]

Sarah Lomas: [CEO & President, REVIV]

Founded with a steadfast commitment to industry success and sustainability, AIVA passionately supports IV hydration therapy providers across the nation. With an unwavering focus on anticipating future industry trends and needs, the Advisory Board Members are dedicated to AIVA's mission of centralizing and disseminating information, collectively serving as the "One Voice" of the industry, and creating innovative methods to educate, inform, and empower providers in this critical field. As Chairman of AIVA's Leadership Advisory Board, Sam Tejada states that "This collaboration solidifies our commitment to elevating the IV Hydration Therapy industry and reshaping the health and wellness landscape. Coming together and aligning our collective mission, vision and unique resources is a win for the entire industry."

About American IV Association:

AIVA emerged in 2021 at a time when the burgeoning business of IV hydration therapy lacked uniformity in clinical delivery, outcomes, quality assurance, governmental representation, and a collective media voice. Established to address these acute concerns, AIVA served as a beacon of momentum and awareness for industry stakeholders across various business dimensions.

Through industry collaboration, commitment, and financial support, AIVA is uniquely poised to further deliver on the need for oversight and compliance going into 2024 and beyond. The Advisory Board remains true to the vision set by the organization's visionary founders, drawing inspiration from their innovation and energy. AIVA's passionate entrepreneurial culture ensures that it continues to provide its members with the most comprehensive industry resources available, both today and in the future.

