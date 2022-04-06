American Jewish Committee Flies 141 Ukrainian Jews to Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A plane filled with Ukrainian Jewish refugees — sponsored by American Jewish Committee (AJC) and organized by Jewish Agency for Israel — has arrived in Israel from Budapest, Hungary.

"For Jews facing uncertain safety in their homes, Israel is a lifeline, a sanctuary, and a haven," said AJC CEO David Harris. "Whether they are still living in Ukraine or have fled the violent Russian invasion to neighboring countries, these Jews know they have a home in the State of Israel, where they can build their lives anew because of the warm welcome they receive."

AJC is the only advocacy organization to have sponsored two Jewish Agency for Israel flights for Ukrainian Jews to Israel, the earlier one originating in Warsaw, Poland.

Accompanying the 141 Ukrainian Jews on board were Curtis Lane, AJC Board of Trustees, New York; and Aldona Zawada and Barnabas Turai, staff members of AJC Central Europe. AJC Jerusalem Director Avital Leibovich was on hand at Ben Gurion Airport to greet the newest Ukrainian immigrants to Israel.

Funds for the AJC-chartered plane came from AJC's emergency #StandWithUkraine Fund. AJC has raised more than $2.1 million to date for organizations providing direct relief to Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Twelve organizations have so far received #StandWithUrkaine grants. Additional grants will be announced soon.

