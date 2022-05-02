American Jewish Committee Proclaims May #JewishandProud Month

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Jewish American Heritage month in the United States, and Israeli Independence Day, Yom Ha'atzmaut, American Jewish Committee (AJC) has designated May as #JewishandProud Month.

"Amid rising antisemitism and a wave of deadly terror attacks on Israel, we're calling on all Jews and all allies to celebrate Jewish identity and unite against all forms of Jew-hatred," said Belle Etra Yoeli, AJC Chief Advocacy Officer.

AJC, the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, first introduced #JewishandProud at the "No Hate, No Fear" Rally in New York City, in January 2020, where over 25,000 Jews and allies marched together against antisemitism. The hashtag went viral on social media, with Jews, allies of all backgrounds, and civil society leaders, expressing their Jewish pride or showing support for the Jewish community.

Throughout the month of May, AJC is encouraging Jews and all people of goodwill to exhibit their pride by:

Wearing and proudly displaying Judaica, like a kippah or Star of David, when in public.

Downloading and taking a picture with the #JewishandProud sign, and posting a photo of it on social media and using the hashtag #JewishandProud!

Sharing one's own #JewishandProud story. A collection of testimonials from Jews around the world will be shared on AJC's social media accounts and website.

Joining AJC in urging the White House to convene a taskforce to develop a national action plan to fight antisemitism. Sign the petition here.

Allies of the Jewish community are encouraged to participate by downloading a #JewishandProud Ally sign and posting a selfie with it on social media with the hashtag #JewishandProud.

Learn more at AJC.org/JewishandProudMonth.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee