American Jewish Committee Supports Worldwide Efforts to Combat COVID-19, Aid Victims

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) is providing $150,000 in support of efforts to aid victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support medical teams.

"As the pandemic spreads, straining precious medical resources, assisting those on the frontlines of care and research is imperative," said AJC CEO David Harris. "To save a life, a core Jewish value, is critically important in this time of a global health crisis. Each of us must do whatever we can. I only wish we could do more at the present time."

The recipients of the AJC donations are:

Health Research, Inc., affiliated with the New York State Department of Health, to support the NYS COVID-19 response, and help purchase life-saving equipment for the state with, by far, the highest number of confirmed cases. The donation is made in honor of Governor Andrew Cuomo's laudable leadership, which has garnered both local and national acclaim during the crisis.

The support is made possible by AJC's Robert and Harriet Heilbrunn Humanitarian Fund, as well as Stephne and Kerrin Behrend. Ms. Behrend is the current President of the AJC Westchester/Fairfield regional office.

