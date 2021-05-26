American Jewish University Engages Huron Consulting Group in Search for Strategic Partner to Share its Bel Air Campus in Heart of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish University (AJU) announced today that it has engaged Huron Consulting Group (Huron) in its exploratory process for a strategic partner at its Sunny & Isadore Familian Campus in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. Through an intentional process developed in collaboration with Huron, AJU will consider a wide range of potential partners and models in which currently underutilized segments of the campus will be shared with a strategic partner that aligns with AJU in mission and values.

Widely recognized for its deep expertise in higher education, Huron works with institutions to proactively think about strategic alliances and helps leaders assess strategic options, develop action plans, and execute mergers, acquisitions, and other alliances.

A wide range of institutions will be considered as part of the process, including universities, schools, and nonprofit organizations. The parcel of land—located at 15600 Mulholland Drive Los Angeles, CA 90077—is in the heart of Los Angeles near other higher education institutions, including the University of California, Los Angeles. The review will not include the Brandeis-Bardin Campus in Simi Valley, home of the renowned Brandeis Collegiate Institute and the much-loved Camp Alonim.

"Since its founding, American Jewish University has continuously evolved to meet the needs of the Jewish community. In that tradition, we have made a range of strategic decisions this year to effectively position our institution for the future," said AJU President Dr. Jeffrey Herbst. "As we continue our work to advance Jewish wisdom and elevate Jewish living, we are exploring whether we could better allocate resources to serve our mission and growing digital capabilities. We are grateful to Huron for lending their expertise in our search for a strategic partner that aligns with our educational mission and will enhance the vibrancy of AJU's Familian Campus."

Institutions interested in learning more about this opportunity can contact Adrian Breitfeld, Vice President for Finance and Administration, at [email protected].

About AJU: American Jewish University (AJU) is a thriving center of Jewish resources and talent that serves the Jewish community of the twenty-first century. A portal for Jewish belonging, AJU equips students, faculty, campers, and learners of all ages with the tools to create the ideas, build the structures, and develop the programs to advance Jewish wisdom and elevate Jewish living. For more information, visit www.aju.edu.

SOURCE American Jewish University

