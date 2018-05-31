American Journey: A 'Treasury of Rand McNally Road Atlas Covers' Takes Readers Back in Time

Back in 1924, when gas was only 21 cents a gallon, Rand McNally launched the Auto Chum, the first edition of what would go on to become the bestselling Road Atlas. Each cover since has been carefully handcrafted by an editorial and design team to showcase the freedom that the open road evokes. The American Journey collection invites readers to embrace the storied evolution of American road travel through the lens of interesting and timely atlas covers.

"The nostalgia associated with the Road Atlas covers and the spirit of 'The Great American Road Trip' is a feeling that transcends time," explained Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "The vintage looks of the covers brings people back to simpler, pre-digital times – from the realism style of the1920's, to mid-century modern designs, to the covers of today that feature high-resolution photos of landscapes and national parks."

American road travel and lifestyles have evolved over the years – when the first atlas was released nearly two million Ford Model T's were taking to the roads. The roaring 1920's were filled with excitement and adventure, and driving had become an affordable luxury. During these inaugural Road Atlas years, the cover art reflected the era as a time of prosperity. Fast-forward to the 1960's, and the company's team of cartographers frequently updated the maps to keep pace with a growing interstate system, national parks, and other exciting points of interest. Gas was cheap, cars were bigger, and atlases resting on the seat donned pop art and psychedelic-influenced covers that were popular styles of the time.

Today, families spend more time in the car than ever before. Advanced software allows Rand McNally designers to create more expressive covers as people hit the road and pack their atlas as a trusted, beautiful, big-picture back up – no batteries or signal required. With inspirational covers on the outside and unparalleled mapping on the inside, America's #1 Road Atlas has been cherished by generations.

American Journey includes a protective dust jacket as well as a ribbon marker sewn into the binding. This 96-page book retails for $19.95, and is available at store.randmcnally.com and other fine retailers.

Additionally, to get a glimpse at some of the covers through the decades, go to https://www.randmcnally.com/95years

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is transforming personal and business travel with its revolutionary connected vehicle technology and consumer electronics. Celebrating 162 years in 2018, Rand McNally's mission is to deliver innovative products and services that enrich life's journey in four key segments: Consumer Electronics, Consumer Travel, Commercial Transportation, and Education. Learn more at randmcnally.com

©2018 RM Acquisition, LLC d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

Rand McNally and the globe logo are registered trademarks of RM Acquisition, LLC d/b/a Rand McNally.

