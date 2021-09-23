American Kennel Club & Bounce Dryer Sheets Team Up To Help Pet Owners Tackle Shedding

Bounce Dryer Sheets will sponsor the AKC Breed of the Day highlight once per week, starting now through June 2023 across all digital platforms, bringing consumers the Bounce "Shed-o-Meter" , a fun tool to measure the extent to which a dog breed sheds. The "Shed-o-Meter" helps current and prospective dog owners truly understand how much a breed that they may love or want sheds, which is a key factor in finding the right breed for your lifestyle and helps prevent shedding from getting in the way of ownership. Some breeds shed seasonally, while others shed year-round, and no dog is truly 100% hypoallergenic. It is important to brush and groom your dog regularly, no matter what type of coat they have. Products like Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard dryer sheets can help manage the shedding in between grooming and play sessions by keeping dogs' hair off their humans.

"We're excited to welcome Bounce as a sponsor of the American Kennel Club," said Dennis B. Sprung, President and CEO, AKC. "Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard helps dog owners manage the challenges that accompany living with a heavy shedding dog breed, something that we at the AKC know a lot about. Our organizations are both committed to promoting responsible dog ownership and helping people find the right breed for their lifestyle."

Bounce's latest innovation, Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard, has delivered breakthrough conversion among pet owners who love their pets, but don't love wearing their hair. Currently the fastest selling dryer sheet in the market*, Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard effectively helps both remove pet hair from clothes during the laundry process and help prevent pet hair from sticking to clothes in wear, with 3X the level of pet hair fighters vs the leading dryer sheet**.

*(Nielsen reporting past 52 weeks dollar change vs YA).

**vs Bounce Outdoor Fresh

"When it comes to pets and clothes, shedding is one of the biggest challenges for pet owners. We are excited to partner with AKC, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, to break down that barrier by providing a real shedding solution that works for pet owners and their clothes," said Diana Banuelos, P&G Brand Vice President.

To learn about the AKC Breed of the Day, visit www.akc.org or to see which breeds are featured on the "Shed-o-Meter" follow AKC's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/americankennelclub/.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

About Bounce

First launched in 1972 to simplify the laundry process, the Bounce line of products has expanded through the years into a diversified lineup of dryer fabric softener sheets, including Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard. Bounce has become a consumer favorite, bringing softness, freshness and static/wrinkle reduction to fabrics in the dryer and beyond. Bounce is also available in Free & Gentle for those who want the benefits of dryer sheets, but without any dyes and perfumes. Visit www.BounceFresh.com for more information.

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

www.akc.org

