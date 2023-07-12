AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES AKC/USA WORLD AGILITY TEAM

News provided by

American Kennel Club

12 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce the AKC/USA Agility World Team members and the alternates. The team will travel to the Czech Republic to compete in the FCI Agility World Championship taking place October 4-8, 2023. The AKC/USA World Agility Team is proudly sponsored by YuMOVE.

"We are thrilled to have these excellent canine athletes and their handlers represent the United States at the FCI Agility World Championship," said Carrie DeYoung, Director of Agility. "This year's team is top notch, and we can't wait to see what they accomplish in October."

"We are incredibly proud to be the official dog joint supplement for the American Kennel Club and the remarkable and talented USA World Agility Team," said Jennifer Pratt, VP of Marketing and Product for YuMOVE US. "We can't wait to support the entire team on their journey to the Czech Republic."

Coached by Nancy Gyes and Assistant Coach John Nys, the team members and alternates are as follows:

Small Team
Diane Patterson & Happy (Shetland Sheepdog)
Marco Giavoni & Bet (Shetland Sheepdog)
Han Yu & Skye (Poodle)
Sarah Rutland & Primo (Papillon)
Jen Pinder & Wicca – Alternate (Shetland Sheepdog)

Medium Team
Sarah Baker & Skeptic (English Cocker Spaniel)
Jennifer Crank & Bee (Shetland Sheepdog)
Abbey Beasley & Swindle (Shetland Sheepdog)
Deb Schulman & Trek (Poodle)
Byron Dail & Dodger – Alternate (Miniature American Shepherd)

Intermediate Team
Emily Klarman & Vanish (Border Collie)
Casey Keller & Liri (Border Collie)
Bob Daigle & Blew Bayou (Border Collie)
Chris Tucci & Serengeti (Border Collie)
Kris Seiter & Naavdanya – Alternate (Border Collie)

Large Team
Roma Hunter & Sapphire (Border Collie)
Megan Miller & Maeraki (Border Collie)
Perry DeWitt & Wit (Border Collie)
Jessica Ajoux & Hallelujah (Border Collie)
Sally Connell & Kit – Alternate (Border Collie)

For more information about the team, visit https://www.akc.org/sports/agility/events/usa-world-agility-team/.

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function.  Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog.  For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

About YuMOVE North America (or USA)
YuMOVE is the UK's #1 veterinary hip and joint supplement brand1 that already supports over 2 million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied. YuMOVE is from Lintbells, a leader in natural pet health. For more information or to order products, visit www.yumove.com.

1Kynetec VetTrak April 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.
3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College UK (excludes YuMOVE for Young Dogs).
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Also from this source

AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB'S 'GOOD DOG TV' COMING TO A TELEVISION SCREEN NEAR YOU

AKC GOODDOG HELPLINE CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.