American Kennel Club Announces Judging Panel For 3rd AKC Virtual Top Dog Challenge

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is pleased to announce the judging panel for the third AKC Virtual Top Dog Challenge. This virtual conformation competition is open to all AKC recognized breeds including Miscellaneous breeds. Entries close on October 12th at 12pm ET.

Heading the panel as Best in Show and Best Puppy judge is Mr. Michael Canalizo of Long Island, NY.

The entry fee to participate is $25 and a portion of every entry will be donated by AKC to the California Fire Foundation's SAVE Program, which provides immediate assistance in the form of gift cards to victims of fire or other natural disasters so they may purchase necessities, such as food, clothing and medicine. Last month's event generated an $8,000 donation to AKC Reunite's Adopt A K-9 Cop program.

Entrants can go to AKC.org under the Sports and Events tab to enter and get instructions on how to upload their video. Dogs can be entered in one of two classes, Puppy (at least 6 months and under 12 months) or Open Class (any entry including CH of record) in the appropriate breed and sex. Entries are limited to 100 dogs per breed and is on a first come, first serve basis. Video submissions for each class will be judged individually and placed 1st -4th. Submissions will be judged by selected dog people with expertise in their respective breeds. Each adult and puppy group winner including Miscellaneous will receive $100, and Best in Show and Best Puppy will receive $200 each.

Breed judging will take place Friday, October 16th beginning at 12pm ET (noon) through Monday, October 19th at 6pm ET, with breed winners announced on Wednesday, October 21st. Group judging will begin on Wednesday, October 21st at 12pm ET (noon) and conclude on Friday, October 23rd at 12pm ET (noon). Group winners will be announced on Monday, October 26th. Best in Show judging will begin on Monday, October 26th and conclude at 12pm ET (noon) on Tuesday, October 27th. Best in Show will be announced on Wednesday, October 28th.

Participants must submit a video that does not exceed 2 minutes in length and must include:

Dog in stack from the front, side and rear

Display of the appropriate oral exam for the breed (front, front/sides, front/sides/open, front/open)

View of the dog gaiting (moving) down and back in a straight line and from the side

Dog presented in free stack

View of dog moving in profile around in a circle

Judges for the seven variety groups and the Miscellaneous Class are:

SPORTING – Mr. Douglas A. Johnson

– Mr. HOUND – Mr. Eugene Blake

– Mr. WORKING – Mrs. Vicki Seiler-Cushman

– Mrs. TERRIER – Mrs. Connie H. Clark

– Mrs. TOY – Mr. David J. Kirkland

– Mr. NON-SPORTING – Mr. Steven Hayden

– Mr. HERDING – James J. Mitchell

– MISCELLANEOUS CLASS – Mrs. Anne K. Catterson

BREED JUDGING FOR THE VIRTUAL TOP DOG CHALLENGE

SPORTING GROUP: BREED ASSIGNMENTS: Mr. Douglas R. Holloway, Jr. Barbet, Brittany, Lagotto Romagnolo, Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, Pointer, Pointer (German Shorthaired), Pointer (German Wirehaired), Spaniel (American Water), Spaniel (Boykin), Spaniel (Clumber), Spaniel (Cocker) ASCOB, Spaniel (Cocker) Black, Spaniel (Cocker) Parti, Spaniel (English Cocker), Spaniel (English Springer), Spaniel (Field), Spaniel (Irish Water), Spaniel (Sussex), Spaniel (Welsh Springer), Spinone Italiano, Vizsla, Weimaraner, Wirehaired Pointing Griffon, Wirehaired Vizsla Ms. Pluis Davern Retriever (Chesapeake Bay), Retriever (Curly-Coated), Retriever (Flat-Coated), Retriever (Golden), Retriever (Labrador), Retriever (Nova Scotia Duck Tolling), Setter (English), Setter (Gordon), Setter (Irish Red and White), Setter (Irish) HOUND GROUP: BREED ASSIGNMENTS: Jamie Hubbard Afghan Hound, Azawakh, Bloodhound, Borzoi, Cirneco dell'Etna, Greyhound, Ibizan Hound, Irish Wolfhound, Otterhound, Pharoah Hound, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Saluki, Scottish Deerhound, Sloughi Mr. Edmund Dzuik American English Coonhound, American Foxhound, Basenji, Basset Hound, Beagle (13 in. and under), Beagle (over 13 in.), Black and Tan Coonhound, Bluetick Coonhound, Dachshund (Longhaired), Dachshund (Smooth), Dachshund (Wirehaired), English Foxhound, Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen, Harrier, Norwegian Elkhound, Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, Plott Hound, Portuguese Podengo Pequeno, Redbone Coonhound, Treeing Walker Coonhound, Whippet WORKING GROUP: BREED ASSIGNMENTS: Ms. Marie Ann Falconer Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Anatolian Shepherd Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog, Black Russian Terrier, Boerboel, Boxer, Chinook, Giant Schnauzer, Great Pyrenees, Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, Komondor, Kuvasz, Leonberger, Newfoundland, Portuguese Water Dog, Samoyed, Siberian Husky, St. Bernard, Standard Schnauzer, Tibetan Mastiff Judy A. Harrington Bullmastiff, Cane Corso, Doberman Pinscher, Dogo Argentino, Dogue de Bordeaux, German Pinscher, Great Dane, Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, Rottweiler TERRIER GROUP: BREED ASSIGNMENTS: Ms. Kathleen J. Ferris Airedale Terrier, American Hairless Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Australian Terrier, Bedlington Terrier, Border Terrier, Bull Terrier (Colored), Bull Terrier (White), Cairn Terrier, Cesky Terrier, Dandie Dinmont Terrier, Fox Terrier (Smooth), Fox Terrier (Wire), Glen of Imaal Terrier, Irish Terrier, Kerry Blue Terrier, Lakeland Terrier, Manchester Terrier (Standard), Miniature Bull Terrier, Miniature Schnauzer, Norfolk Terrier, Norwich Terrier, Parson Russell Terrier, Rat Terrier, Russell Terrier, Scottish Terrier, Sealyham Terrier, Skye Terrier, Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Welsh Terrier, West Highland White Terrier TOY GROUP: BREED ASSIGNMENTS: Mrs. Angela Pickett Affenpinscher, Brussels Griffon, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Chihuahua (Long Coat), Chihuahua (Smooth Coat), Chinese Crested, English Toy Spaniel (Blenheim & Prince Charles), English Toy Spaniel (King Charles & Ruby), Havanese, Italian Greyhound, Japanese Chin, Maltese, Manchester Terrier (Toy), Miniature Pinscher, Papillon, Pekingese, Pomeranian, Poodle (Toy), Pug, Shih Tzu, Silky Terrier, Toy Fox Terrier, Yorkshire Terrier NON-SPORTING GROUP: BREED ASSIGNMENTS: Mrs. Anne K. Catterson American Eskimo Dog, Bichon Frise, Boston Terrier, Bulldog, Chinese Shar-Pei, Chow Chow, Coton de Tulear, Dalmatian, Finnish Spitz, French Bulldog, Keeshond, Lhasa Apso, Lowchen, Norwegian Lundehund, Schipperke, Shiba Inu, Tibetan Spaniel, Tibetan Terrier, Xoloitzcuintli Mrs. Angela Pickett Poodle (Miniature), Poodle (Standard) HERDING GROUP: BREED ASSIGNMENTS: Mrs. Sharon Ann Redmer Australian Cattle Dog, Australian Shepherd, Bearded Collie, Beauceron, Entlebucher Mountain Dog, Finnish Lapphund, German Shepherd Dog, Icelandic Sheepdog, Miniature American Shepherd, Norwegian Buhund, Old English Sheepdog, Polish Lowland Sheepdog, Puli, Pumi, Pyrenean Shepherd, Spanish Water Dog, Swedish Vallhund Mr. Rick Gschwender Belgian Laekenois, Belgian Malinois, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bergamasco Sheepdog, Berger Picard, Border Collie, Bouvier des Flandres, Briard, Canaan Dog, Cardigan Welsh Corgi, Collie (Rough), Collie (Smooth), Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Shetland Sheepdog MISCELLANEOUS CLASS: BREED ASSIGNMENTS: Mrs. Anne K. Catterson Biewer Terrier, Bracco Italiano, Dutch Shepherd, Lancashire Heeler, Mudi, Norrbottenspets, Peruvian Inca Orchid, Portuguese Podengo, Russian Toy, Teddy Roosevelt Terrier

For more information about the competition, please visit: https://www.akc.org/sports/conformation/akc-virtual-top-dog-challenge

