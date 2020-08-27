American Kennel Club Announces Winner Of The Second 'AKC Virtual Top Dog Challenge'

Dogs were judged in one of two classes: Puppy (at least 6 months and under 12 months) or Open Class (any entry including CH of record) in the appropriate breed and sex. Entries were judged by selected dog people with expertise in their respective breeds. Group judges were Mr. Elliott B. Weiss (Sporting), Ms. Celeste M. Gonzalez (Hound), Mrs. Paula Nykiel (Working), Mr. Wood Wornall (Terrier), Miss Evalyn Gregory (Toy), Mr. Johnny R. Shoemaker (Non-Sporting), Ms. Linda Robey (Herding), and Mr. Jeffrey M Bazell (Miscellaneous).

The winners are:

Best in Show: GCHB CH Cordmaker Boys Will Be Boys PT NAP NJP, a Puli, owned by James Moen, Catharine Pronzini, Sue Huebner and Penny Kelly and bred by Sue Huebner and Penny Kelly

Reserve Best in Show: GCHS CH Loma Point & B-Cubed's Limited Edition, a Cocker Spaniel (Parti-color) known as "Calvin", owned by Marco Paseta and bred by Judy Bjelland and Lane Tarantino

Group Winners:

Sporting: GCHS CH Loma Point & B-Cubed's Limited Edition, a Cocker Spaniel (Parti-color), owned by Marco Paseta and bred by Judy Bjelland and Lane Tarantino

Hound: GCH CH Sporting Fields Because The Night O Wesann, a Whippet, owned by Melissa Butt-Polier and bred by Kacie Davis, Michelle Queen

Working: GCH CH Sundevil's Fresh Squeezed CGCA CGCU TKN, an Akita, owned by Amy Huenneke and bred by Amy Huenneke

Terrier: Darwyn's Tawny Tangerine, a Welsh Terrier, owned by Caitlyn Schleifer and Larisa Hotchin and bred by Larisa Hotchin

Toy: CH Ivyline Shirley Temple At Gylden, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, owned by Kevin L. Ellingson and bred by Ivy Giampapa

Non-sporting: GCHS CH Delphi's Put Your Lips Together And Blow CA BCAT CGC, a Boston Terrier, owned by Dolores J. Ferrero & John W. Flora and bred by Dolores J. Ferrero & John W. Flora

Herding: GCHB CH Cordmaker Boys Will Be Boys PT NAP NJP, a Puli, owned by James Moen, Catharine Pronzini, Sue Huebner and Penny Kelly and bred by Sue Huebner and Penny Kelly

Miscellaneous: Mudi, Hilarow Never Not Naughty Neska CM2 CD BN RN CGC, owned by Mandy Moore and bred by Cynthia Protheroe-Hildebrand

Best Puppy: Remedy's Perfectly Paired, an Australian Shepherd known as "Zin", owned by Katie Knudtson and bred by Katie Knudtson and AJ Tavares

Reserve Best Puppy: Winchester's Wolfgang Stealth, an English Setter known as "Wolfie", owned by Rachel Barnes, Dustin Fraser, Caryl Hodges, Stuart McGraw, and Justine Spiers and bred by Rachel Barnes, Dustin Fraser, Caryl Hodges, Stuart McGraw, and Justine Spiers

Group Winners:

Sporting: Winchester's Wolfgang Stealth, an English Setter, owned by Rachel Barnes, Dustin Fraser, Caryl Hodges, Stuart McGraw, and Justine Spiers and bred by Rachel Barnes, Dustin Fraser, Caryl Hodges, Stuart McGraw, and Justine Spiers

Hound: Excaliber's Into The Wild, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, owned by Michael & Michelle Cyr, Alicja Z Michnowicz and bred by Michael Fallat & Alicja Michnowicz

Working: Tybrushe's Down By The River, a Boxer, owned by Amy Osborne, Sheila McAvoy and bred by Sheila Mcavoy and Darren Lovely

Terrier: Birch Bark Against All Odds, a West Highland White Terrier, owned by James McGarr and bred by James McGarr

Toy: Quik, a Papillon, owned by Betty M Winthers, Carlisle Peel, Elyse Vandermolen, Robert L. Winthers and bred by Elyse Vandermolen, Sharon Newcomb

Non-sporting: Jogoso's Virtuoso, a Shiba Inue, owned by Jeri Burnside, John Burnside, Lisa Sakashita, Susanne Ozasa and bred by Susanne Ozasa, Lisa Sashita, Li Chuan Huang

Herding: Remedy's Perfectly Paired, an Australian Shepherd, owned by Katie Knudtson and bred by Katie Knudtson and AJ Tavares

Miscellaneous: Benchmark On Y Va My Sunshine, a Biewer Terrier, owned by Whitney Aronson and bred by Barrie Wood

To enter, participants had to submit a video that included:

Dog in stack from the front and side

Breed appropriate display of the bite/mouth

View of the dog gaiting (moving) down and back in a straight line

Dog presented in free stack

View of dog moving in profile around in a circle

For more information about the competition, please visit: https://www.akc.org/sports/conformation/akc-virtual-top-dog-challenge

