American Kennel Club Announces Winner Of The Third 'AKC Virtual Top Dog Challenge'

Dogs were judged in one of two classes: Puppy (at least 6 months and under 12 months) or Open Class (any entry including CH of record) in the appropriate breed and sex. Entries were judged by selected dog people with expertise in their respective breeds. Group judges were Mr. Douglas A. Johnson (Sporting), Mr. Eugene Blake (Hound), Mrs. Vicki Seiler-Cushman (Working), Mrs. Connie H. Clark (Terrier), Mr. David J. Kirkland (Toy), Mr. Steven Hayden (Non-Sporting), James J. Mitchell (Herding), and Mrs. Anne K. Catterson (Miscellaneous).

The winners are:

OPEN CLASS

Reserve Best in Show: Bianca E'Dubronic, a Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB) owned and bred by Marco Paseta

Group Winners:

Sporting: Bianca E'Dubronic, a Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB) owned and bred by Marco Paseta

Hound: CH Cu Liath Windfall Worthington, a Scottish Deerhound owned by Loretta Chowning, Thelma Chowning, and Paula Hogan and bred by Paula Hogan and Lynn Kiaer

Working: Ch. Malaczar's Won-der-ful Enchantment, an Alaskan Malamute owned and bred by Jacquita Lind, Eddie Price and Jadyn Price

Terrier: CH Wildwoods I Can't Drive 55 RI CGCA TKP, a West Highland White Terrier owned and bred by Deborah Sullivan, Lisa Pacheco, and Lou Pacheco

Toy: CH. Disyre Joy To The World, a Papillon owned by Kim Moreno and Diana Sayre and bred by Diana Sayre and Linda Fitzmaurice

Non-Sporting: Cabochon I Am A Bobbi Dazzler, a Bichon Frise owned by Patricia McAllister and Patricia Dale Hunter and bred by P. McAllister, P.D. Hunter, and S.M. Sneddon

Herding: GCH Cariadh Tea Party at Coventry, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi owned by Amy Jordan and bred by Patricia Smith

Miscellaneous: Benchmark On Y Va My Sunshine, a Biewer Terrier owned by Whitney Aronson and bred by Barrie-Lynn Wood

PUPPY CLASS

Reserve Best Puppy: Jogoso's Virtuoso, a Shiba Inu owned by Jeri Burnside, John Burnside, Lisa Sakashita, and Susanne Ozasa and bred by Susanne Ozasa, Li Chuan Huang, and Lisa Sakashita

Group Winners:

Sporting: Celestial's Tribal Cowgirl, an English Setter owned by Tammy and Roger Vann and bred by Tammy and Roger Vann and Taylor Baird

Hound: Sincity Azure Fleur de la Coeur, a Whippet owned by Julie Troxel and bred by Yvette Chevalier Lopez

Working: Lake Kathryn's Strolling Down Grace Lane TKN, a Bernese Mountain Dog owned by Annie McDannold and bred by Andrea Bracikowski

Terrier: No entries

Toy: Disyre What Dreams Are Made Of, a Papillon owned by Diana Sayre and Kim Moreno and bred by Diana Sayre

Non-Sporting: Jogoso's Virtuoso, a Shiba Inu owned by Jeri Burnside, John Burnside, Lisa Sakashita, and Susanne Ozasa and bred by Susanne Ozasa, Li Chuan Huang, and Lisa Sakashita

Herding: Milas Tairis Bohemian Rhapsody, a Collie owned by Elaine Spaulding, Steve Spaulding, and Debra Jones and bred by Debra Jones, Lea Bertsch, Lynn Hyman Butler, and Lotta Hedman

Miscellaneous: Benchmark On Y Va My Sunshine, a Biewer Terrier owned by Whitney Aronson and bred by Barrie-Lynn Wood

To enter, participants had to submit a video that included:

Dog in stack from the front and side

Breed appropriate display of the bite/mouth

View of the dog gaiting (moving) down and back in a straight line

Dog presented in free stack

View of dog moving in profile around in a circle

For more information about the competition, please visit: https://www.akc.org/sports/conformation/akc-virtual-top-dog-challenge

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog.



AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

