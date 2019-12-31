American Kennel Club Kicks Off The New Year With Two Brand New Breeds

"We're happy to have the Barbet and Dogo Argentino as part of AKC's family of recognized breeds," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "Both are unique, offering dog lovers very different choices. As always, we encourage people to do their research to find the best breed for their lifestyle when looking to add a dog to their home."

Joining the Sporting group, the Barbet is a medium-sized water dog from France. The breed was originally used to hunt waterfowl in its native country. It's a smart, even-tempered dog with a happy, friendly nature. The Barbet is loyal and loves to be near its owners. It has a moderate activity level, requiring daily physical and mental stimulation. The breed's coat is thick and curly, and kept in its natural state only needing trimming to keep it neat.

Joining the Working group, the Dogo Argentino is a large hunting dog developed in Argentina. It was originally used to hunt big game, such as boar and mountain lion. Dogos are confident, courageous, loyal and affectionate with their family. They aren't for the inexperienced dog owner, however. They have strong guarding instincts and tend to be very protective and territorial. The breed is a powerful, athletic working dog that needs a great deal of daily exercise and frequent interaction with people. Dogos have a short, smooth coat that needs weekly brushing. Because of their white coat, they can get easily sunburned.

To become an AKC recognized breed there must be a minimum number of dogs geographically distributed throughout the U.S., as well as an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. Breeds working towards full recognition are recorded in AKC's Foundation Stock Service® (FSS®). Additional information on the process can be found at akc.org.

