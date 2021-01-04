American Kennel Club Welcomes Biewer Terrier To The Pack

"We're thrilled to have the Biewer Terrier join the registry," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "This wonderful little dog makes a great companion for a variety of people, and we're excited to introduce dog lovers to another fantastic breed that may be a perfect match for their family. As always, we encourage people to do their research to find the right breed for their lifestyle."

Joining the Toy Group, the Biewer Terrier is a happy-go-lucky dog with a childlike, whimsical attitude. Their purpose is to love and be loved, making them excellent companions. These dogs are loyal and a friend to all they meet. Their long coat requires daily brushing to keep it free of mats. Biewer Terriers are easy going and don't need a great deal of exercise. Daily walks and playtime will give them the activity they need.

AKC Recognition offers the breed the opportunity to compete at all levels of AKC-sanctioned events. Recognition does not necessarily mean that the breed is a newly created breed. Many of the breeds that gain full AKC-recognition have existed for many years, and some are ancient. To become an AKC-recognized breed there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. as well as an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. There also must be a sufficient population of dogs in the United States geographically distributed throughout the county. Breeds working towards full recognition are recorded in AKC's Foundation Stock Service® (FSS®). Additional information on the process can be found at akc.org.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

www.akc.org

