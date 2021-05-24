American Kennel Club Welcomes U.S. Police Canine Association To The AKC Family

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Police Canine Association is the newest organization associated with the AKC. The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is the largest and oldest police dog certification organization in the United States.

"AKC is honored to collaborate with the USPCA," said AKC President and CEO Dennis B. Sprung. "They protect our citizens, strive to educate the public on many important dog-related topics, and are an integral part of communities. We are very proud to be affiliated with them as the nation's oldest and largest Police K-9 organization."

"Police K-9 Officers are an extremely important part of keeping our communities safe," added Christopher Sweetwood, Ambassador for AKC Reunite's Adopt a K-9 Cop Matching Grant Program, AKC Board member and delegate for the Trap Falls Kennel Club. "As someone who has been heavily involved with helping local police departments obtain K-9 officers, I am very proud to see the AKC support the efforts of the USPCA."

"We are very excited to officially become associated with the AKC," said Wayne Rothschild, President of the U.S. Police Canine Association. "K-9 officers and the training they go through are very important, and we're thrilled to be able to share this with the AKC's constituents. We hope to educate the public even more about what these amazing officers do."

The USPCA and the AKC will work together to hold the first AKC detection dog competition, tentatively scheduled for this fall, in order to demonstrate to the public the training and skill that these purpose-bred K-9 officers and their handlers bring to the job of keeping our communities safe.

For more information about the U.S. Police Canine Association, visit https://www.uspcak9.com/. For information about AKC, visit www.akc.org

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

About the United States Police Canine Association

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is the Nation's Oldest and Largest Police K-9 Organization. Since 1971, we have been training and certifying police dogs in General Patrol Dog use, Tracking, Protection, Narcotic Detection, Explosive Detection, Arson, Fish and Game, and Search and Rescue. These regional and national certifications have been upheld by more than 78 U.S. Supreme and Federal District Court rulings as a 'Bona-Fide' test for Police use. We are the Police Dog Teams Protecting America. We represent the very finest in Police Dog Training and Certification and strive for constant improvement. For more information, visit our website at www.USPCAK9.com.

