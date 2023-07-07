AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB'S 'GOOD DOG TV' COMING TO A TELEVISION SCREEN NEAR YOU

- AKC.tv's Half-hour Weekly Program to Air on FOX 5 & My9 -

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that AKC.tv™'s weekly lifestyle program, AKC Good Dog TV, is set to premiere on the FOX-owned television stations WWOR-TV (My9) on July 8th and WNYW-TV (FOX 5) July 9th, respectively.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to bring AKC Good Dog TV to FOX Television Stations NYC," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "After working with them earlier this year on AKC Meet the Breeds® content, expanding our relationship is a natural progression. The content we have to offer is sure to entertain and inform a brand-new audience of dog lovers."

Dan Carlin, Vice President of Programming, Research, Creative Services & Public Affairs for WNYW and WWOR, added, "We are excited to collaborate with the AKC to offer viewers 'best in show' coverage of arguably the most beloved animal in the world – dogs!"

AKC Good Dog TV is hosted by noted TV personality Carolyn Manno and features the latest news, current events, and all notable things in the world of dogs, including celebrities and their dogs, training, health, and behavior tips, special interest stories for dog owners, dog shows from around the country, and other American Kennel Club events. AKC Good Dog TV will debut this Saturday, July 8th on WWOR-TV (My9) at 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 9th on WNYW-TV (FOX 5) at 3:30 p.m., then air on WWOR-TV at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. each subsequent Saturday.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

About WNYW FOX 5 NY and WWOR My9

WNYW and WWOR are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce nearly 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

SOURCE American Kennel Club