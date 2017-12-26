American Kidney Fund Earns 16th Consecutive 4-star Rating From Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator rates about 8,000 charities nationwide and is a trusted and objective source often used by individuals and corporations who want to ensure that their donated dollars will be used as efficiently as possible.

Charity Navigator recently upgraded its methodology for rating each charity's financial health. A 4-star rating indicates strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency. To achieve Charity Navigator's 4-star rating, AKF was evaluated against 17 metrics focused on accountability, financial health, governance, ethical practices, and openness. These criteria demonstrate a charity's use of industry best practices and openness with donors and stakeholders.

"The American Kidney Fund's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds AKF to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support the American Kidney Fund."

"We are proud that 97 cents of every dollar donated to the American Kidney Fund goes directly to patients and programs, helping people fight kidney disease and live healthier lives," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and chief executive officer. "Our 16-year track record of receiving Charity Navigator's top 4-star rating underscores our strong governance and careful stewardship of our donor's generous contributions."

AKF's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about AKF's rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.

About the American Kidney Fund

As the nation's leading nonprofit working on behalf of the 30 million Americans with kidney disease, the American Kidney Fund is dedicated to ensuring that every kidney patient has access to health care, and that every person at risk for kidney disease is empowered to prevent it. AKF provides a complete spectrum of programs and services: prevention outreach, top-rated health educational resources, and direct financial assistance enabling 1 in 5 U.S. dialysis patients to access lifesaving medical care, including dialysis and transplantation. AKF holds the highest ratings from the nation's charity watchdog groups, including Charity Navigator, which includes AKF on its "top 10" list of nonprofits with the longest track records of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, and GuideStar, which has awarded AKF its Platinum Seal of Transparency.

