American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance Initiates One of the Largest Trade Cases Filed Against China to Protect a More Than $9.5 Billion American Industry

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) initiated one of the largest trade cases ever filed against China at the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission (ITC). Filed by Wiley Rein, LLP, the AKCA is standing up for more than 250,000 American workers across the industry in the United States. As a result of China's manipulation and unfair trade practices in kitchen cabinet and bath vanity production, Chinese imports of kitchen cabinets into the United States are up by more than 75 percent since 2015 and threaten our $9.5 billion American industry.

"China has manipulated global production and captured a large and growing portion of the market, manufacturing dumped and subsidized products, and has taken jobs away from hardworking Americans," says Tim Brightbill, chief counsel for the AKCA and partner at Wiley Rein. "Today's filing at Commerce and the ITC demonstrates an important first step in stopping the surge of dumped and subsidized Chinese cabinet products coming into the United States."

"Our cases aim to stand up to China's cheating and level the playing field for American workers and their families, as we fight to protect an iconic American industry," says Stephen Wellborn, Director of Product and Research Development at Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family owned business. "Now is the time to stand up for American kitchen cabinet workers."

For generations, thousands of great American craftsmen have carried out a unique tradition of making kitchen and other cabinets and vanities the American way, producing a strong, long-lasting, high-quality product. That tradition is under threat because of China not playing by the established international rules.

"The United States has lost much of its furniture and textile industries, and China is now targeting American kitchen cabinets in the same way," says Mark A. Trexler, President and CEO of Master Woodcraft Cabinetry, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of AC Products (ACPI) Inc. "China's illegal trade practices like dumping and subsidies are hurting American workers and consumers, and today's historic filing by the AKCA is the first step in standing up to China."

With today's filing, the AKCA is calling on the Trump administration and congressional allies to join in the fight against unfair Chinese cheating and to create a level playing field for American kitchen cabinet workers. Critical U.S. industries – and the communities they support – cannot continue to be damaged because of China's illegal trade practices.

About AKCA:

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition of organizations that have joined forces to fight for American kitchen cabinet workers and our industry. Established in 2019, AKCA is standing up for American workers and supporting the actions of those who oppose China's cheating of America's kitchen cabinet industry. We are proud to support one of the largest trade cases in history filed against China at the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission (ITC).

