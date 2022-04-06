American Kombat Alliance Partners with Sam's Town and The Brandgineers to Present a Next Level MMA Experience

SHREVEPORT, La., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA 20, presented by Sam's Town Hotel & Casino, is coming to Downtown Shreveport's newly renovated Riverview Hall on April 29, 2022. Not only is this a new location, it's also a whole new experience designed specifically with the fight patron in mind.

AKA has forged a partnership with The Brandgineers, a Shreveport based experience creation company, to reimagine and rebuild the MMA experience. "Amber Bishop, owner of AKA, has done an amazing job of building her company and bringing top notch MMA fights to locales across Louisiana and we are excited to partner with her and her team," said Brandon Beard, CEO of The Brandgineers. "Our mission is to make these events amazing by curating prizes, gift bags and other items that fans will not find anyplace else," said Beard.

From ticket purchasing to the after party, attendees are met with a high-level event experience that only gets better. "We are honored to help build a program that the City of Shreveport, our sponsors, fight fans and the surrounding community will not only be proud of, but that will also inspire young adults and students to consider multimedia experience as a career choice," said Leslie Bender Jutzi, COO of the Brandgineers. "Our passion is creating an immersive experience for our supporters. Our team has done that across North America, and we are excited to work with Amber on AKA 20 in Shreveport," said Bender Jutzi.

When fans pull up at Riverview Hall, they will immediately notice a difference from previous events. The whole building will be energized with professional lighting and music. Entering the main event auditorium, AKA 20's new seating design has been strategically planned to excite the entire audience. The food and beverage selection and specially curated merch experience has been elevated as well. AKA promises an evening filled with delicious food and drinks, and an event that will excite even the most experienced sports fan.

The evening will be filled with fun activities, such as specialty item raffles that cannot be found anywhere else. Every group that purchases a table will be immersed in a newly designed VIP experience. This includes exclusive meet and greets with the fighters, personalized wait staff, valet parking, and concierge service. In addition to the festivities at Riverview Hall, Sam's Town will host a private seating at William B's for select VIP sponsors before the event, as well as provide a free after party for all attendees at Sam's Town Live. "We are excited to be a part of the new MMA experience that American Kombat Alliance and The Brandgineers are bringing to the city of Shreveport," said Michael Pastore, Vice President and General Manager of Sam's Town Hotel & Casino.

Seating is limited, and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis online via AKA's website at: akafights.com. Doors open at 6:30pm and the fights are set to start at 7:30pm. Tickets are limited, so act now!

The American Kombat Alliance was founded in 2017 by Amber Bishop of Bishop Promotions. It is the premier Mixed Martial Arts promotion company in Louisiana and is focused on showcasing local mixed martial arts talent in the region.

The Brandgineers are a full-service marketing firm, built to help grow its clients' business from the ground up, or to take it to new levels.

