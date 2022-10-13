American Land Title Association Achieves Record Membership

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, celebrates a new all-time high of record membership. With 6,500 member companies and a 90-percent retention rate, ALTA already has surpassed its 2020 membership record by 65 companies. In 10 years, ALTA's membership has increased by 57 percent.

"ALTA is honored to be the voice of 6,500 member companies—and to have their trust that we will represent their best interests in Washington D.C.," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, ALTA worked with industry partners across the nation to ensure remote online notarization was available to any Americans who needs it. Now, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a package of bills that included the ALTA-supported SECURE Notarization Act, and we continue to advocate for similar passage in the U.S. Senate. ALTA also has successfully advocated for retention of the current treatment of like-kind 1031 exchanges and endorsed federal legislation to fund the research and tracking of discriminatory covenants. As title insurance professionals face a changing market, ALTA provides education, training and networking opportunities to help our members continue to thrive.

"ALTA members play a critical role in the ability of American households to build wealth through homeownership and protect consumers by ensuring the proper transfer of real estate from seller to buyer, securing property rights and facilitating the growth of the secondary mortgage market. ALTA will support our growing membership as they continue to protect the property rights of millions of homeowners across the United States."

ALTA's active, committed and diverse membership includes title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, abstracters and real estate attorneys. The majority of these members are small business owners who rely on the variety of benefits and services that ALTA provides. For information on the benefits of ALTA membership, click here.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States. More than two-thirds of ALTA's 6,500 member companies are considered small businesses. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations and closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

