American Land Title Association Announces Winners of 2021 Title Webbie Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has announced the winners of the 2021 Title Webbies, an awards program recognizing member companies that have created or redesigned the best industry consumer-facing website within the past year.

The winners were honored during ALTA ONE, the annual event for the land title insurance industry, being held Oct. 12-15 in New Orleans and online. Nominees in two categories—Best Website-Title Agents and Best Website-Underwriters—were judged on mobile friendliness, user experience, social-media integration, image/video use and content quality.

"Congratulations to Placer Title and First American Title on their Title Webbie awards," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "Placer Title's website customization shows consumers how important their role is in the real estate transaction. I commend First American Title for its leadership in recognizing the diversity and diverse needs of modern homebuyers. Providing access to helpful information in six languages is critical to creating informed homebuyers, which supports the entire title insurance industry."

A division of Mother Lode Holding Co., Placer Title Co. won Best Website-Title Agents category. On its homepage, the California company categorizes users based on their role in the transaction. Whether labeled "homeowners" or "future customers," consumers are provided with opportunities to learn more about title insurance, what to expect during the closing process and what to know about homebuying. The "homeowner" section features 21 guides—three of which are in Spanish—that discuss the importance of title insurance, compare title policies, provide escrow checklists for homebuyers and more.

"One of the main goals of our website was to create a tailored experience for each of our target audiences," said Christie Garcia, marketing director of Mother Load Holding Co. "We wanted to make sure our visitors were provided with the necessary tools and resources that spoke directly to their unique needs. By allowing users to select their experience from the start, we can present them with custom pages featuring content specific to them."

First American Title, which has offices across the United States, was chosen as Best Website-Underwriters. First American's Multicultural Resources Center provides clear and concise information to help consumers better understand real estate transfer in the United States. Educational information on the website, including a suite of 14 videos, is available in six languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese.

"First American is committed to enhancing the customer experience for all homebuyers and sellers," said Chris Leavell, First American's chief operating officer. "Buyers and sellers need understandable, expert information to help navigate the real estate process. Since language should not prevent our customers from transacting real estate with confidence, First American's Multicultural Resources Center offers educational information and videos that can be viewed and shared from any device."

