American Land Title Association to Host Virtual ALTA ONE

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association, a national trade association representing more than 6,400 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers, and real estate attorneys, will hold ALTA ONE virtually for the first time in the event's history. ALTA ONE will help guests discover ways to advance their businesses, sharpen their skills, and empower their teams.

The three-day event (October 6-8) will feature insightful presentations from industry leaders, online exhibitions, and additional networking opportunities.

Featured speakers include:

Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary, star of ABC's Shark Tank. We've all seen the good, the bad and the ugly in real estate this year. O'Leary will discuss what's in store for the future as the "currents of change" affect your business.

Carla Harris, Vice Chairman, Wealth Management, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley. Known as one of the most powerful women in finance, Harris will discuss one of her most relevant Pearls of Wisdom: anyone choosing to take on a leadership position must be intentional to be a powerful, impactful and influential leader in today's environment. Hear Harris make her case for the eight things she sees as essential for modern leaders: authenticity, trust, clarity, creating other leaders, diversity, innovation, inclusivity and voice.

José Andrés, author, humanitarian and chef/owner of ThinkFoodGroup. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, his non-profit World Central Kitchen has partnered with restaurants, small farms and community leaders around the country to combat food insecurity. Andrés will discuss coming to America, his career, World Central Kitchen and the importance of meeting the needs of local communities.

Key ALTA ONE education presentations include:

ALTA Policy Forms: Key Changes to Know (CE/CLE available)

From FaceTime to FaceTime: Managing and Growing Your Business in a Virtual World

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Commercial Real Estate Market (CE/CLE available)

Talent Optimization During Times of Change

Exit Strategies: Creating a Tailored Succession Plan (CE/CLE available)

"From couches to conference rooms, we are looking to deliver an experience that brings guests right into the action," said Diane Tomb, CEO of ALTA. "The land title industry is no stranger to change, which is why it was so important for our team to plan an online event packed with the same level of value that we would expect from one of our in-person experiences."

Non-members will receive a free ALTA membership for the rest of 2020 when they register for ALTA ONE. ALTA members get to join the premier association for title and settlement service agents and unite with a family of dedicated professionals actively working to improve the title industry.

If you've never been to ALTA ONE, now is the perfect time to experience the event without leaving the office. Registration is required to receive CE/CLE credits. Join us to discover the new virtual ALTA ONE and grab a free ALTA membership.

In addition, ALTA ONE will offer Networking Roulette, an innovative tool designed to provide networking opportunities during online events.

To learn more about ALTA ONE, please visit https://meetings.alta.org/one/.

