American Land Title Association Unveils New Brand Identity

News provided by

American Land Title Association

11 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today unveiled its new brand identity—redesigned for the first time in nearly 60 years to reflect how the industry has adapted in the digital age—and revamped website during ALTA ONE, the largest annual event for the land title insurance industry.

"ALTA is thrilled to announce this exciting rebranding initiative," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "ALTA's rebranding efforts reinforce how we as an industry have evolved to address the ever-changing landscape in which our members do business. It also reinforces who we are as an organization: an advocate and protector of property rights that is committed to meeting the ever-evolving needs of our members. Our rebranding includes an update of our website, which is perfectly structured to help ensure all title insurance professionals as well as our stakeholders and partners are well-informed." 

Established 116 years ago, ALTA's brand has long been a sign of confidence for consumers who purchase real estate. Rich in history and tradition, ALTA originally introduced an eagle into its logo in 1949 and had been using the same version of its logo mascot since at least 1964. Now with an updated color palette, readable san serif fonts and a fresh horizontal logo, the new branding helps position ALTA as a modern, forward-thinking association that has evolved into the digital age. Incorporating the new brand identity, the association's website, ALTA.org, has been redesigned to be more visually appealing and reorganized to be more user-friendly, less intimidating and easier to navigate on all devices.

"Although it is important to retain the history of the association, we wanted to focus on what ALTA members bring to the table today rather than what the title insurance industry looked like 20, 30 or 40 years ago," said 2022-23 ALTA President Jack Rattikin III, president and CEO of Rattikin Title Company in Fort Worth, Texas. "The title insurance industry certainly has adapted to 21st-century technology, and it was time for ALTA's branding to reflect the industry's evolution."

The highlight of the new branding is a contemporary brand mark featuring a streamlined version of the eagle within a shield. Now turned to the right and looking forward into the future, the red eagle sits in a secure nest of blue feathers and keeps a watchful eye over the "ALTA" acronym; the black outline of the brand mark highlights a shield. The new branding is optimized for websites, social media platforms and other online uses.

"When we decided to modernize the ALTA brand, we wanted to highlight the themes of protection and security that ALTA members provide every day," said Megan Hernandez, ALTA Director of Public Relations and Marketing. "The title insurance industry leapt toward innovation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the association now looks and feels just as inspired and resourceful as the products and services we offer."

CONTACT: Megan Hernandez, [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association

Also from this source

ALTA Foundation Donates Emergency Grant Following Hawaii Fires

ALTA Foundation Donates Emergency Grant Following Hawaii Fires

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national...
New Nevada Law Will Protect Homebuyers from Predatory Contracts

New Nevada Law Will Protect Homebuyers from Predatory Contracts

The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, alongside AARP and the Nevada Land...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.