American Land Title Association Unveils New Brand Identity

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today unveiled its new brand identity—redesigned for the first time in nearly 60 years to reflect how the industry has adapted in the digital age—and revamped website during ALTA ONE, the largest annual event for the land title insurance industry.

"ALTA is thrilled to announce this exciting rebranding initiative," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "ALTA's rebranding efforts reinforce how we as an industry have evolved to address the ever-changing landscape in which our members do business. It also reinforces who we are as an organization: an advocate and protector of property rights that is committed to meeting the ever-evolving needs of our members. Our rebranding includes an update of our website, which is perfectly structured to help ensure all title insurance professionals as well as our stakeholders and partners are well-informed."

Established 116 years ago, ALTA's brand has long been a sign of confidence for consumers who purchase real estate. Rich in history and tradition, ALTA originally introduced an eagle into its logo in 1949 and had been using the same version of its logo mascot since at least 1964. Now with an updated color palette, readable san serif fonts and a fresh horizontal logo, the new branding helps position ALTA as a modern, forward-thinking association that has evolved into the digital age. Incorporating the new brand identity, the association's website, ALTA.org, has been redesigned to be more visually appealing and reorganized to be more user-friendly, less intimidating and easier to navigate on all devices.

"Although it is important to retain the history of the association, we wanted to focus on what ALTA members bring to the table today rather than what the title insurance industry looked like 20, 30 or 40 years ago," said 2022-23 ALTA President Jack Rattikin III, president and CEO of Rattikin Title Company in Fort Worth, Texas. "The title insurance industry certainly has adapted to 21st-century technology, and it was time for ALTA's branding to reflect the industry's evolution."

The highlight of the new branding is a contemporary brand mark featuring a streamlined version of the eagle within a shield. Now turned to the right and looking forward into the future, the red eagle sits in a secure nest of blue feathers and keeps a watchful eye over the "ALTA" acronym; the black outline of the brand mark highlights a shield. The new branding is optimized for websites, social media platforms and other online uses.

"When we decided to modernize the ALTA brand, we wanted to highlight the themes of protection and security that ALTA members provide every day," said Megan Hernandez, ALTA Director of Public Relations and Marketing. "The title insurance industry leapt toward innovation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the association now looks and feels just as inspired and resourceful as the products and services we offer."

