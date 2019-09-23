American LegalNet Launches Comprehensive, Innovative eFiling Portal

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American LegalNet (ALN), the leading provider of innovative litigation workflow management technologies and trusted partner to over half of the Am Law 100, today announced the launch of its eFiling Portal for law firms. The new portal leverages the latest technologies – including AI mapping – to address the complexities, costs and risks associated with e-filing and promises to dramatically reduce law firms' e-filing rejection rates.

With ALN's eFiling Portal, law firms now have a single tool and interface for managing their e-filings in multiple jurisdictions across the U.S., streamlining the process to just a few steps, and automatically integrating calendaring and other Microsoft Outlook functions. The portal includes a centralized dashboard that law firms can use to monitor filing operations in real time and access data-driven insights into firmwide filing activities and trends. ALN's unique concierge and helpline service is also included in the offering. The initial rollout includes Los Angeles Superior Court, the largest court in the U.S. with nearly 1.6 million transactions and 5 million documents processed annually, and Orange County Superior Court in California. The rollout will extend to 22 other California state courts and Texas in November, and Illinois in the first quarter of 2020.

"Everyone, from judges and clerks to attorneys and their clients, experiences the headaches involved with processing documents through the court system. Frankly, it is cumbersome and prone to errors," said Alan Carlson, retired CEO of Orange County Superior Court of California. "With solutions like the eFiling Portal, the court gets all documents delivered instantly in electronically readable form – dramatically cutting down processing issues and moving us closer to an all-electronic court system."

While U.S. courts are headed toward mandatory e-filing requirements, one out of every 10 filings nationwide is rejected for not filing in accordance with the court's requirements, in part because there are few consistent standards across jurisdictions. Firms end up using outdated forms from unreliable and unsecure sources. Court rejections can result in missed deadlines, bad outcomes, lost clients and even malpractice suits.

ALN has developed an innovation solution to this challenge, drawing upon its extensive experience with legal technology solutions and the intricacies of e-filing procedures nationwide. ALN's eFiling Portal includes an all-encompassing dashboard where users can quickly convert documents from a variety of formats to PDF (the only court-accepted format), upload documents to multiple courts using drag-and-drop, view statistics and data-based transaction reporting, access a media portal and a knowledge base, and integrate filing activities with other productivity programs like Outlook.

"The e-filing process is burdensome for most law firms, which face high rejection rates and a confusing and constantly changing array of requirements and forms," said Erez Bustan, president and CEO of ALN. "Our new portal addresses these problems directly in a secure and reliable infrastructure, allowing users to file in all the courts we service. This is a must-have tool for litigators, offering a dramatically simplified user experience. As an added value, it's backed by ALN's unparalleled customer service and support team, including experienced e-filing court experts."

For more information about ALN's eFiling Portal, visit www.efilingportal.com. To learn more about ALN and its comprehensive set of innovative docketing and calendaring solutions, visit www.alncorp.com.

About American LegalNet, Inc.

American LegalNet (ALN) was founded in 1996 and is a trusted partner to law firms, empowering them with innovative workflow management technologies that help mitigate risks, increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs so they can focus on their core competencies. Today American LegalNet is the premier provider of "Desktop to Courthouse" workflow solutions that include eDockets, Docket Direct, Forms WorkFlow, Smart Dockets, Docket Alerts and eFiling Portal. American LegalNet is based in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.alncorp.com or email info@alncorp.com. Follow us on Twitter @ALN3, LinkedIn and Facebook.

