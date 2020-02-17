American Legend Homes Celebrates Grand Opening in Loveland, Colorado

American Legend Homes is a family-owned, award-winning organization that has been building homes since 2003. Based in Dallas, it is part of the Bright Industries family of businesses, a respected entity with a presence in North Texas since the 1950s. American Legend began building in Northern Colorado in 2018, with homes for sale in Berthoud's Heritage Ridge , Windsor's RainDance and, now, Loveland's The Enclave at Mariana Butte .

"I'm especially excited about expanding our presence in Northern Colorado and particularly about this community because I grew up in Loveland," said Kevin Egan, American Legend Homes president. "Our process sets us apart from other developers in the area and offers a superior home buying experience," added Egan. "Our mission is to deliver thoughtful designs, flawless execution and outstanding customer service."

Homes at The Enclave at Mariana Butte are constructed along 17 acres of natural open space and surrounded by miles of recreation trails. American Legend's Lakeside series features home sites backing Boedecker Reservoir with striking views of Longs Peak. Floor plans beginning in the mid $400s range from 1,725 to over 4,000 square feet, with the flexibility to tailor to your unique family by adding an extra bedroom, bathroom or game room. The process is designed to allow you to create a home built for the way you live with easy access to the Mariana Butte Golf Course, the majestic Rocky Mountains and charming downtown Loveland.

"American Legend is committed to our customers and we take pride in our ability to provide superior customer service," said Don Long, vice president – Colorado. "We are working diligently to continue that trend and become the preferred home builder in Northern Colorado."

American Legend works with all of its buyers in the Design Gallery to personalize the finish-out of their new homes. The experienced design team partners with buyers to navigate through an assortment of interior selections from countertops, flooring and backsplashes, appliances, lighting, cabinets and more! American Legend is known for its large number of floor plan options and its ability to personalize those plans. American Legend also works with trusted full-service lender, Academy Mortgage, for financial services.

"We are really excited to add to our portfolio of thoughtfully crafted homes in Northern Colorado and look forward to becoming a staple in the Loveland community," Egan said.

The management team has over 75 years of home building experience with a proven history of satisfied customers and a 99 percent "Willingness to Refer" rate on homeowner closing surveys. American Legend Homes has been the recipient of numerous awards and recognition from respected peer groups including, most recently, 2019 NOCO HBA Parade of Homes "Best Design," 2018 D Magazine "Best Builder," 2017 Dallas Builders Association "Best Architectural Design" and 2016 Dallas Builders Association "Builder of the Year."

