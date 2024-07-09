American Legion and members of Congress to conduct special event on PACT Act's second anniversary

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion is hosting a discussion in conjunction with the second anniversary of the passage of the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promising to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act. The bipartisan legislation ushered in a range of VA health-care options and benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins.

As we near the second anniversary of the passage and enactment of the legislation, The American Legion will foster a discussion on how the VA has reached over 1 million veterans in screenings for toxic exposure and what efforts are underway to efficiently triage veterans who are identified as exposed to burn pits and experiencing symptoms.

This special event will feature the wife of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, Danielle Robinson, members of Congress, VA's executive director for the PACT Act, an Iraq War veteran and medical professionals who have studied toxic exposure.

The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 11 at the House Veterans Affairs Committee Room, 364 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC.

Among those expected to participate are:

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., House Veterans Affairs Health Subcommittee member

Rep. Chris Pappas, D- N.H. , House Veterans Affairs Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee ranking member

, House Veterans Affairs Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee ranking member Panel participants include retired Army Col. Steve Miska , who is VA's executive director of the PACT Act; Danielle Robinson , the wife of Sgt First Class Heath Robinson ; Army veteran Cynthia Aman , who suffered toxic exposure in Iraq ; Dr. Robert Miller , who connected toxic lung injuries in veterans to exposure to burn pits; and Trishul Siddharthan , who has conducted clinical trials on toxic exposures.

To RSVP for this event, please email Henry Howard at [email protected]

Media contact

Henry Howard

Deputy Director

Media & Communications

The American Legion

765.491.3545 (cell)

[email protected]

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with more than 1.6 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

SOURCE The American Legion