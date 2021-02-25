American Legion Auxiliary Girls State programs find ways to continue annual event for high-schoolers among pandemic limitations
Feb 25, 2021, 09:14 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapting to the situation and being resilient are skills we have all needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teenage girls across the country have seen these skills put into action by the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State programs. This year, these programs have found ways to adapt during an unprecedented time.
Instead of having in-person gatherings, most of the programs have altered their plans to host virtual events. A few will resume in-person sessions with safety protocols in place. Despite the changes, girls are still learning valuable lessons in civic duty and government — lessons that are valuable as they pursue their educational goals and become responsible members of their communities.
Despite the drawbacks of not meeting in person, positives have been discovered. One benefit of a virtual format is the availability of speakers. Community and state leaders who may not have been able to attend a session physically can make time in their schedule to join virtually.
Friendships continue to be formed between attendees despite the screens between them. Girls have opportunities to have online conversations and connect through social media. Some say they enjoyed having the opportunity to share more about themselves by being involved from home.
The ALA Girls State program is open to young women who will be completing their Junior year of high school this spring. Applications are currently being accepted. To find a program near you, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org/ALA-Girls-State.
About ALA Girls State:
Students learn about the political process by electing officials for city, county, and state government, actively participating in their formed communities, passing legislation and carrying out the duties of their office. Assistance from dedicated American Legion Auxiliary volunteers ensures the program's nonpartisan governmental, patriotic, and civic objectives are carried out through interactive learning.
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation's veterans. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
Contact: Jennifer Donovan, [email protected]
SOURCE American Legion Auxiliary
