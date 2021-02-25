American Legion Auxiliary Girls State programs find ways to continue annual event for high-schoolers among pandemic limitations

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most American Legion Auxiliary Girls State programs will host virtual events. Tweet this

Despite the drawbacks of not meeting in person, positives have been discovered. One benefit of a virtual format is the availability of speakers. Community and state leaders who may not have been able to attend a session physically can make time in their schedule to join virtually.

Friendships continue to be formed between attendees despite the screens between them. Girls have opportunities to have online conversations and connect through social media. Some say they enjoyed having the opportunity to share more about themselves by being involved from home.

The ALA Girls State program is open to young women who will be completing their Junior year of high school this spring. Applications are currently being accepted. To find a program near you, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org/ALA-Girls-State.

About ALA Girls State:

Students learn about the political process by electing officials for city, county, and state government, actively participating in their formed communities, passing legislation and carrying out the duties of their office. Assistance from dedicated American Legion Auxiliary volunteers ensures the program's nonpartisan governmental, patriotic, and civic objectives are carried out through interactive learning.

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation's veterans. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

Contact: Jennifer Donovan, [email protected]

SOURCE American Legion Auxiliary

Related Links

http://www.ALAforVeterans.org

