American Legion invites veterans to share VA experiences at Washington D.C. town hall meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion, the nation's largest and most influential veterans service organization, invites all Washington D.C. area veterans and their family members to a town hall meeting to discuss their VA care.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23rd, at American Legion Kenneth Nash Post #8, 224 D St. SE, Washington, DC 20003.

The town hall is one of many such events that The American Legion will conduct around the United States this year. The American Legion hosts these events to hear feedback from veterans about the quality of health care they receive at their local VA facilities.

Staff from The American Legion National Headquarters office in Washington D.C. and the American Legion Department of DC will be in attendance.

Veterans who may not be able to attend the American Legion town hall meeting may leave their comments about the VA Health Care System by submitting an email to DC.townhall@legion.org

The mailbox is not staffed, and you will not receive a response. Your comments will be compiled to evaluate veterans' perceptions of the health care and services provided by the VA Health Care System.

Contacts

For questions regarding logistics of the town hall:

Jason Secrest

Post Commander, Kenneth Nash Post #8

(717)495-8461

DCpost88@gmail.com

or

For questions about System Worth Saving:



George Mitchell

Deputy Director for Health Policy, Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation

The American Legion Headquarters Office, D.C.

(202)263-2998

gmitchell@legion.org

About The American Legion

With a current membership of approximately 2-million wartime veterans, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism, and youth programs. Legionnaires work for the betterment of their communities through nearly 13,000 posts across the nation.

