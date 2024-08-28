American Legion sponsoring Army-Navy Game

Nation's largest veterans service organization brings its suicide prevention initiative to "America's Game" to save the lives of veterans and servicemembers.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion is proud to announce an official partnership with the Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA, which will be played for the 125th time on Dec. 14, 2024. The American Legion becomes the first veterans service organization (VSO) to sponsor "America's Game" in its history.

Army-Navy partnership with American Legion

The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization, has secured a multi-year deal alongside presenting sponsor USAA and participating partners Chevrolet, Exchange, Duke Cannon Supply Co. and Palantir. The American Legion will also be participating in year-round sponsorships of both Army West Point Athletics and Navy Athletics. The agreement starts with this year's game at Commanders Field in Landover, Md., and helps The American Legion raise awareness about its Be the One mission to reduce the number of veterans and servicemembers lost to suicide.

"As the nation's largest VSO, it is fitting for The American Legion to be at this annual celebration of service, honor, country," American Legion Chief Marketing Officer Dean Kessel said. "We are truly honored to support these student-athletes who are committed to protecting the freedoms we cherish."

The Army-Navy Game is among the longest standing and most storied rivalries in college football history. This new partnership aligns with the Legion's core values of service, patriotism and camaraderie.

Chet Gladchuk, Director of Athletics at the U.S. Naval Academy, said: "The opportunity to enhance our relationship with The American Legion is so very much appreciated. As partners, we share common values that accentuate country and patriotism. America's Game will only further promote our shared vision and mutual support for those veterans who have advanced the cause of our great nation."

Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics at Army West Point, said: "We are thrilled to partner with The American Legion as our official veteran service organization. This collaboration will continue to elevate America's game on the national stage and showcase the incredible support The American Legion provides to our veteran servicemembers."

The sponsorship also allows The American Legion to raise awareness about Be the One.

"While we know the game will provide our nation's veterans and other fans entertainment, it's also true that many are suffering inside," Kessel said. "That's why it is so important for us to bring Be the One to millions of military supporters. By raising awareness of the suicide crisis in forums like this, we are effectively increasing the probability of servicemembers, veterans, their families and other military supporters to Be the One to save one life."

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with more than 1.6 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

About Be the One

The American Legion's primary mission is to reduce the number of veterans and servicemembers who die by suicide. We are raising awareness, striving to destigmatize mental health treatment, conducting suicide prevention training and pursuing other initiatives to empower everyone to "Be the One" to save the life of just one veteran who may be at risk. Learn more at betheone.org.

About the Army-Navy Game

The Army-Navy Game presented by USAA is an annual football game between the nation's two oldest service academies. The event is executed by the two 501 c 3 Academy Athletic Departments, the Army West Point Athletic Association and the Naval Academy Athletic Association and dates back to 1890. The 2024 Army-Navy Game will be televised on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. Eastern and broadcast nationally on Westwood One Radio. America's Game is the greatest rivalry in all of sports. Learn more at ArmyNavyGame.com

