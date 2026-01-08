AMERICAN LIBRARY ASSOCIATION KICKS OFF 150th ANNIVERSARY WITH YOUTH MEDIA AWARDS

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Library Association (ALA) officially launched its 150th anniversary year , marking a century and a half of empowering library professionals, advancing access to knowledge and protecting the freedom to read. Founded in 1876, ALA has advocated for all libraries and library workers to ensure equitable access to information for all.

Children attend the New York Public Library Story Hour. Photo: American Library Association Archives.

"Libraries are lifelines, shared public spaces, and engines of opportunity," said ALA President Sam Helmick. "This milestone year is a moment to inspire, to rally our members and to invite all library professionals and advocates into the shared mission of shaping the next 150 years for our libraries."

ALA will celebrate year-round in 2026 with key flagship events, kicking off with the 2026 Youth Media Awards (YMA), honoring outstanding books, videos and materials for children and teens. Taking place on Monday, January 26, 2026 at the Hilton Chicago, the YMAs span more than 22 awards, including the Newbery and Caldecott medals.

Celebrations will continue throughout the year, including the annual observance of National Library Week, April 19-25, led by 2026 honorary chair Mychal Threets, award-winning librarian and "Reading Rainbow" host; a 150th anniversary celebration at the ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition in Chicago, June 25-30; and a special commemoration of ALA's official birthday on October 6, coinciding with the annual observance of Banned Books Week.

ALA's sesquicentennial will also bring forward new opportunities for the public, educators, policymakers and library supporters to engage with the history and future of America's libraries. The Association's 150 years of impact on the library field and communities across the nation will be chronicled on the official anniversary website, ALA150.org.

About the American Library Association

The American Library Association is the largest non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to America's libraries. The ALA mission is to empower and advocate for all libraries and library workers to ensure equitable access to information for all. For 150 years, ALA has provided resources for information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. For more information, visit www.ala.org .

SOURCE American Library Association