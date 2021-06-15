American Licorice Company Selects AnswerRocket's AI-Driven Analytics Platform to Accelerate Insights Generation

AnswerRocket allows American Licorice Company to ask business intelligence and analytical questions in plain English and get AI-generated data visualizations and narrative insights in seconds. Further, AnswerRocket's breakthrough analytic applications, RocketBots™, enable American Licorice Company to automate entire analytics workflows that would typically take analysts days or weeks to complete. Using advanced machine learning and natural language generation, RocketBots proactively produce insights-rich stories about key performance drivers, trends, and growth opportunities.

"With the continuous rapid change in consumer behavior, empowering our sales and marketing teams by way of access to answers and insights at their fingertips is critical," said Kristi Shafer, Vice President of Marketing for American Licorice. "AnswerRocket has allowed us to build an architectural hub to integrate data from a variety of sources. This system allows for ease of quick analysis of category, brand, and product data, as well as deep dives into the data to make informed decisions."

"American Licorice Company has truly embraced the use of AI and machine learning to democratize access to data, analytics, and insights," said Alon Goren, CEO for AnswerRocket. "We're excited to empower their business teams with automated analyses and a live feed of insights that directly guides their decision-making."

About American Licorice Company

An industry leader in manufacturing and marketing candy products, the American Licorice Company is one of the original licorice manufacturers in the US candy industry. Since its establishment in 1914, American Licorice has brought happiness to consumers with their Red Vines®, Sour Punch®, and Super Ropes® candies. American Licorice continually invests in happiness through their associates, the community and the environment. American Licorice Co. is privately held and headquartered in La Porte, Indiana. Additional information is available online at www.americanlicorice.com .

About AnswerRocket

Founded in 2013, AnswerRocket is an augmented analytics platform that automates routine analysis normally performed by analysts. AnswerRocket uses AI and machine learning to accurately measure, diagnose, and predict business performance in seconds, automatically creating comprehensive stories with interactive visualizations and narrative insights.

Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, AnswerRocket empowers business people to access all of their data, ask questions in plain English, and get quick answers in seconds. The results are faster insights, better decisions, and more time to dedicate to executing ideas versus churning through data analysis. To learn more about AnswerRocket, visit www.answerrocket.com.

