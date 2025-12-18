American Life Expands Product Availability to New Hampshire

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Life & Security Corp., a growing carrier in the annuity space, has announced its expansion into New Hampshire and now offers its full suite of flexible retirement products to residents of the state.

"Expanding our footprint remains a key priority as we continue to scale our business," said Tom Bumbolow, Head of Distribution and Business Development at American Life. "Entering the New Hampshire market allows us to deliver our compelling retirement products to a broader audience and positions us to grow our New England presence in the near future."

Recognized as the best state to retire according to Bankrate's 2025 survey, New Hampshire becomes the first state in the New England region to offer American Life products, including the MaxGrowth 10 Fixed Indexed Annuity (FIA)—designed to help enhance retirement savings through accumulation while providing the security of principal protection. With this expansion, American Life is now approved in 26 states and the District of Columbia.

About American Life

American Life & Security Corp., based in Lincoln, NE, is a leading provider of annuity products, dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial security through competitive product design, trusted partnerships, and a client-first approach.

