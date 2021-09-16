American Lighting Manufacturer Hammerton Inc. Introduces 'Raindrop' By Hammerton Studio

This lighting collection elevates an iconic look by integrating all functional components – namely the lamping and the electrical housing – into the aesthetic design. "We intentionally designed the electrical housing to accentuate the silhouette of each Raindrop pendant," explains Rome Srey, Director of Product Design for the Hammerton Studio brand. "And each glass shade is illuminated with 93+ CRI integrated LED, eliminating the visual distraction of a filament bulb. With these innovations, we've captured the ethereal beauty of a perfect raindrop in this new design."

Founded in 1995, Hammerton initially established its reputation crafting exquisitely hand-forged rustic chandeliers for luxury second home residences in growing ski resorts across the western U.S. More recently, the company has expanded its design and manufacturing capabilities to include all forms of artisan glass. Weekly production out of the company's Salt Lake City facility includes over four tons of blown, cast and kiln-fused glass.

Hammerton is best known for its expansive work in custom lighting sold through interior design professionals for luxury residential, hospitality and commercial installations worldwide. Most lighting collections sold under its Hammerton Studio brand were inspired by custom work the company has brought to life in collaboration with leading design professionals over the years. "We've been making custom versions of Raindrop lighting for a while," adds Srey. "We launched this new collection to make the design available to a wider audience."

Shop the Raindrop collection here or view more assets here.

ABOUT HAMMERTON

For over a quarter century, Hammerton has set the industry standard for boldly designed and exquisitely handcrafted American-made lighting. What began with two young men in a Salt Lake City garage in 1995 now employs a team of 150 and is widely recognized for its world class expertise in custom lighting design, engineering and manufacturing. Hammerton fixtures illuminate leading hotels, restaurants, luxury resorts, corporate headquarters, private clubs and beautiful residences worldwide.

www.hammerton.com

Press Contact:

Hannah Norton, [email protected]

SOURCE Hammerton

Related Links

www.hammerton.com

