American Line Pipe Producers Association Welcomes Commerce's Preliminary Countervailing Duty Determinations, Reports Wiley Rein

ALPPA also recognizes Commerce's efforts in investigating the subsidies provided to Korean and Turkish LDWP manufacturers. However, ALPPA notes that Commerce's preliminary rates of .01% to 3.31% for Korea and 1.08% to 3.76% for Turkey do not reflect the full extent of subsidization in these countries. While the governments and respondents in these cases have responded to questionnaires, they have failed to provide complete and accurate information on critical issues such as the government's control over hot-rolled steel supply as well as subsidies granted to affiliates and acquired companies.

"ALPPA is confident that Commerce will continue to pursue these government subsidies aggressively," said Tim Brightbill, partner at Wiley Rein LLP and trade counsel to ALPPA. "After all necessary information has been provided, we believe the final results of these investigations will reflect the full value of the subsidies that have driven harmful volumes of unfair large diameter welded pipe imports into the U.S. market."

Today's announcement covers only preliminary subsidy levels. The domestic industry is also awaiting Commerce's preliminary antidumping determinations with respect to all six countries under investigation, including Canada and Greece, which will be issued by August 20, 2018.

The Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Wiley Rein LLP represents ALPPA on trade-related matters.

CONTACT: Tim Brightbill

American Line Pipe Producers Assn.

202-719-3138 | tbrightbill@wileyrein.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-line-pipe-producers-association-welcomes-commerces-preliminary-countervailing-duty-determinations-reports-wiley-rein-300669750.html

SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP