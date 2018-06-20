American Line Pipe Producers Association Welcomes Commerce's Preliminary Countervailing Duty Determinations, Reports Wiley Rein

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) issued preliminary determinations in its countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of Large Diameter Welded Pipe (LDWP) from China, India, Korea, and Turkey. The American Line Pipe Producers Association (ALPPA), a domestic coalition of large diameter line pipe producers, commends Commerce's strong response to uncooperative respondents in its investigations of Chinese and Indian respondents. Commerce imposed a preliminary subsidy rate of 198.49% percent for China and 541.15% for India. In cases such as this, where foreign governments and companies refuse to participate in CVD investigations, it is critical that Commerce act to the full extent permitted under U.S. law to safeguard the integrity of its proceedings.
ALPPA also recognizes Commerce's efforts in investigating the subsidies provided to Korean and Turkish LDWP manufacturers. However, ALPPA notes that Commerce's preliminary rates of .01% to 3.31% for Korea and 1.08% to 3.76% for Turkey do not reflect the full extent of subsidization in these countries. While the governments and respondents in these cases have responded to questionnaires, they have failed to provide complete and accurate information on critical issues such as the government's control over hot-rolled steel supply as well as subsidies granted to affiliates and acquired companies.
"ALPPA is confident that Commerce will continue to pursue these government subsidies aggressively," said Tim Brightbill, partner at Wiley Rein LLP and trade counsel to ALPPA. "After all necessary information has been provided, we believe the final results of these investigations will reflect the full value of the subsidies that have driven harmful volumes of unfair large diameter welded pipe imports into the U.S. market."
Today's announcement covers only preliminary subsidy levels. The domestic industry is also awaiting Commerce's preliminary antidumping determinations with respect to all six countries under investigation, including Canada and Greece, which will be issued by August 20, 2018.
The Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Wiley Rein LLP represents ALPPA on trade-related matters.
CONTACT: Tim Brightbill
American Line Pipe Producers Assn.
202-719-3138 | tbrightbill@wileyrein.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-line-pipe-producers-association-welcomes-commerces-preliminary-countervailing-duty-determinations-reports-wiley-rein-300669750.html
SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP
