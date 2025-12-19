American Lithium Minerals, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Three High-Value Quebec Mineral Projects to Drive Shareholder Growth

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM) is pleased to announce it has secured exclusive options on three premier mineral properties in Quebec, Canada, significantly expanding its portfolio of critical and precious metals projects. These acquisitions position AMLM at the forefront of North America's resource development, targeting lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and rare earth elements (REE).

Acquired Exclusive Options

Piscau-North Polymetallic Project One of the largest polymetallic opportunities in Quebec, hosting gold, copper, nickel, and lithium. This project represents a cornerstone asset for AMLM, offering multi-commodity exposure in a region known for world-class mineral deposits.

Key Highlights:

Historical high-grade results include copper grades up to 65%, silver assays of 420 g/t, gold values of 0.95 g/t, and additional results of 15% Cu with silver up to 156 g/t.

The projects offer strong potential for expansion and modern exploration.

Key Benefits

Diversified Commodity Exposure: Lithium, REEs, copper, nickel, gold, and silver provide AMLM with access to multiple high-growth markets.

Strategic Impact

"These acquisitions represent a pivotal milestone for American Lithium Minerals," said Frank Kristan, CEO of AMLM. "By securing world-class projects in Quebec, we are not only expanding our asset base but also positioning AMLM to deliver sustained growth and enhanced shareholder value. Our diversified portfolio ensures we are well-prepared to meet the rising global demand for critical and precious metals."

About American Lithium Materials, Inc.

American Lithium Materials, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM)) is an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition. Now entering a transformation phase, AMLM is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition and tokenization vehicle to pioneer real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization across gold, lithium, oil, gas, REE's and mining. Information at American Mineral Resources.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (877) 734-8787

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc.