American Liver Foundation Mourns the Passing of Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.

A champion for patients and a leader devoted to the underserved

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Liver Foundation mourns the passing of a leader on Capitol Hill, the Honorable Donald Payne, Jr, (D-NJ). A champion for patients affected by diabetes, obesity, kidney and liver disease among others, he was devoted to addressing the needs of underserved communities.

"On behalf of the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Congressman Payne, a true champion who cared deeply about people affected by some of life's most difficult diseases and conditions and who fought for equity in healthcare throughout his long career," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of American Liver Foundation. "We are so grateful to Congressman Payne for his efforts to support our legislative priorities on behalf of liver patients and are deeply saddened by the unexpected news of his passing."

American Liver Foundation mourns passing of Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. a champion for patients and the underserved. Post this

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call 1-800-GO-LIVER.

Contact: Julie Kimbrough

[email protected]

Direct dial: 646-737-9409

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE American Liver Foundation