American Logistics Celebrates Fifth Straight Year of HITRUST Certification and Recent SOC 2 Certification

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Logistics, a national leader in high-quality transportation management for the healthcare industry, today announced their fifth straight year of Common Security Framework (CSF) certification with HITRUST, and their System Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) certification with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).

"We are pleased to yet again receive the industry-leading HITRUST certification, which emphasizes our attentiveness to security, privacy, and regulatory responsibilities and objectives," said Craig Puckett, Chief Executive Officer for American Logistics. "Achieving HITRUST certification requires years of planning, control selection, assessment, remediation and policy revision, which ultimately means that the systems we have put in place to secure data have been validated by an objective, robust level of scrutiny."

HITRUST is a non-profit organization formed specifically to create and maintain assessments to help manage and mitigate cybersecurity threats and comply with ever-changing regulations through a comprehensive framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. The initial comprehensive process took almost two years to achieve the highest level possible. American Logistics' compliance with new releases each year ensures and sustains the privacy and security of patient data.

Additionally, American Logistics has secured SOC 2 certification from the AICPA, a professional organization for Certified Public Accountants. This rigorous examination meets the needs of a broad range of users who require detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization, ensuring the security, availability, and integrity of the systems used to process users' data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

"The SOC 2 certification provides clients the ultimate confidence to know we are protecting their data to the highest industry standards," says David Peterson, Chief Information Officer for American Logistics. "We've institutionalized protection of member data as evidenced by our more than 12 years of HIPAA compliance, to ensure that both clients' and our own internal environments are safe."

Data breaches are increasing, and the growth of technology in the health industry relies on both security and compliance. Certification examination reports are laborious and intense to meet the requirements that every company creating software for the healthcare/pharma industry must follow.

Founded in 1999, headquartered in St. George, UT., American Logistics is an industry leading technology-enabled services company known for delivering high quality transportation management for healthcare payors and systems nationwide. The company is committed to innovative coordination for Medicaid and Medicare populations that lack access to care for healthier living through its' proprietary technology, remarkable people, and quality transportation provider network in markets across the United States. To learn more about the American Logistics pledge to add equitable transportation options and improve health outcomes for your valued patient populations, visit americanlogistics.com.

