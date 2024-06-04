AMERICAN LOGISTICS' MOBILE APP ACHIEVES UNPRECEDENTED 98% UTILIZATION RATE AMONG TRANSPORTATION PROVIDERS

American Logistics' App Shown to Improve Data Collection, Billing Process and Operations for Transportation Providers and Health Plans

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Logistics, one of the nation's leading managers of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) for health plans and managed care organizations, has reached an unprecedented 98% utilization rate for its new mobile app. The app has been upgraded to improve outcomes and data quality, streamlining the process for transportation company drivers, members and health plans alike.

American Logistics' new technology platform automates the live recording of timestamps and trip events, eliminating the need for manual documentation by transportation providers. The proprietary application also offers real-time GPS tracking, enhancing visibility and efficiency for all serviced trips.

"For more than 25 years, American Logistics has been at the forefront of technological advances in NEMT, and our app-based automation follows suit, not only saving time but also ensuring accuracy in data collection and reporting," said Craig Puckett, CEO of American Logistics. "At the end of the day, it is about improving the process of ensuring our health plans' members get to the doctor, hospital or dialysis clinic, on time – and reaching an incomparable 98% uptake shows that these enhancements are being embraced widely."

By leveraging these novel solutions American Logistics has streamlined the billing process, facilitating seamless payments for contracted partners, while providing comprehensive and precise information to health plan clients, empowering them with valuable insights into their members' transportation needs.

At the core of American Logistics' operations is a commitment to being data-driven, continually enhancing the functionality of its technological platforms to meet the evolving demands of the NEMT industry. Through ongoing development initiatives, the company is dedicated to creating new tools that prioritize the safety and reliability of every NEMT journey.

By prioritizing innovation and efficiency, American Logistics remains at the forefront of the NEMT sector, offering innovative solutions that elevate the transportation experience for all involved.

"Our unwavering dedication to introducing smart technological advancements ensures that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and members, setting new standards for excellence in non-emergency medical transportation services," said Puckett.

Founded in 1999, headquartered in St. George, UT., American Logistics is an industry leading technology-enabled services company known for delivering high quality transportation management for healthcare payors and systems nationwide. The company is committed to innovative coordination for Medicaid and Medicare populations that lack access to care for healthier living through its' proprietary technology, remarkable people, and quality transportation provider network in markets across the United States. To learn more about the American Logistics pledge to add equitable transportation options and improve health outcomes for your valued patient populations, visit americanlogistics.com.

