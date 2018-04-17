American Lorain Received Audit Opinion With Going Concern Explanation

LINYI CITY, China, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lorain Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE American: ALN) -- The NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b) requires public announcement through the news media disclosing the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern explanation. As previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2018, the Company's audited financial statements contained a going concern explanatory paragraph in the audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. The Company is taking steps to improve its current financial position, although there can be no guarantee that such measures will be successful.