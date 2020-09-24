American Lung Association Announces Growing List of Celebrity, Musical Talent for Saturday's #Act4Impact Facebook Live Event, Hosted by Queen Latifah

The confirmed talent including, Adam Rippon, Affion Crockett, Bob Odenkirk, Common, Dwyane Wade, Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, Gabrielle Union Wade, Harry Connick Jr., Jill Scott, Jimmy Fallon, JoJo, Joshua Jay, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Kelis, Kelly Clarkson, Laura Dern, LL COOL J, Luka Sabbat, MILCK, Monica, Padma Lakshmi, Questlove, Scarypoolparty, The Second City, Rob Thomas, Ruth B., Vivica A. Fox, Whoopi Goldberg, and X Ambassadors will appear alongside scientists, frontline healthcare workers and people impacted by COVID-19, to spotlight the ongoing healthcare disparities across Black and Latinx communities during this pandemic.

Bringing together entertainment and health, #Act4Impact will feature musical performances, comedy sketches, and surprise and delight moments across a broad array of music, comedy and celebrity talent, as well as shine a light on personal stories to help address the impact of COVID-19 on lung health in the most affected communities to raise more awareness of the cause. The livestream event is nationally presented by CVS Health and benefits the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative. Donations from #Act4Impact will support the American Lung Association's efforts to:

Provide free lung health education and masks to those in need

free lung health education and masks to those in need Protect public health by advocating for COVID and flu vaccines in underserved communities of color

public health by advocating for COVID and flu vaccines in underserved communities of color Prevent future outbreaks by investing in respiratory virus research

Tune in to the star-studded event at Facebook.com/lungusa at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT this Saturday, September 26. To learn more and make a donation today, visit Lung.org/act4impact.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About COVID-19 Action Initiative

Guided by its three main pillars of research, education and advocacy, the American Lung Association established the COVID-19 Action Initiative committing $25M to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. Since the inception of the initiative, the organization has built a foundation by expanding COVID-19 research, funding awards and grants for preventative research, vaccines, and antivirals, as well as providing pilot grants to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease.

