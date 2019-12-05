American Lung Association Announces New Mentorship Program with Imerman Angels

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Lung Association announced a new partnership today with Imerman Angels that brings mentorship services to individuals impacted by lung cancer. Imerman Angels offers free one-on-one mentoring support by connecting cancer fighters, survivors, and caregivers with experienced "Mentor Angels." This new partnership between the American Lung Association and Imerman Angels will connect people facing lung cancer in a way that provides much needed one-on-one support and encouragement from their peers.

"We're very excited to collaborate with Imerman Angels to provide a broader range of personalized support services to the lung cancer community," said American Lung Association National President and CEO Harold Wimmer. "We know lung cancer patients and caregivers can benefit immensely from receiving and providing mentorship and we are excited that our partnership with Imerman Angels will help make that service a reality for many people. The services through our partnership with Imerman Angels are a wonderful complement to our existing lung cancer resources."

Lung cancer patients can visit Lung.org/cancer-mentor and select if they would like to receive or become a patient or caregiver "Mentor Angel." A Cancer Support Specialist from Imerman Angels will get in touch to learn more about your story and match you with a mentor or mentee who would be a good fit and discuss next steps.

The American Lung Association's partnership with Imerman Angels was driven in large part by the positive experiences many LUNG FORCE Heroes, who have participated in the program. "I could talk to my Imerman Angels mentor and express myself emotionally and they understood. I decided that I had such a wonderful, positive experience with my mentors that it was a way for me to give back, so I've become a mentor myself", says LUNG FORCE Hero, Denise L.

"It is a strategic imperative of the American Lung Association to reduce the burden of lung disease, and our partnership with Imerman Angels will do just that," Wimmer said.

"Our partnership with the American Lung Association will allow Imerman Angels to introduce more lung cancer fighters, caregivers and survivors to our critical services. Banding together, our two organizations will greatly enhance the quality of life for those who have been impacted by lung cancer," says Imerman Angels Executive Director Stephanie Lieber.

For media interested in speaking with an expert about lung cancer or mentorship, contact the American Lung Association at Media@Lung.org or 312-801-7629.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About Imerman Angels

Imerman Angels is the world's largest one-on-one cancer support community. It carefully matches cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers with a Mentor Angel – a volunteer who has gone through the same experience. These one-on-one relationships inspire hope and offer the chance to ask personal questions and receive support from someone who is intimately familiar with the experience. The service is absolutely free and helps anyone touched by any type of cancer, at any cancer stage level, at any age, living anywhere in the world. Imerman Angels is a federally registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information about Imerman Angels, call (1-877-274-5529) or visit: www.ImermanAngels.org.

