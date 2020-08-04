American Lung Association Launches Podcast Series on Lung Health in COVID-19 Era

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association is launching its first monthly podcast series, called Lungcast™. The pulmonary podcast, hosted by American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer Albert Rizzo, M.D., in partnership with HCPLive, will spotlight 30- to 45-minute conversations with researchers, physicians, patients and advocates about various hot topics impacting lung health.

The first episode features David Ho, M.D., to discuss the latest in COVID-19 research. Named TIME magazine's "Man of the Year" in 1996, Ho is credited with making significant scientific contributions to improve the understanding and treatment of HIV infection. As the founder of Antimicrobe, a database for infectious disease and antimicrobial agents, he has more recently turned his attention to helping to solve the coronavirus pandemic.

"The goal of Lungcast is to keep our medical colleagues informed on the latest developments in lung health, while still remaining accessible enough for anyone to listen and learn," said Rizzo. "The American Lung Association has long been a go-to resource for trusted lung health science, and the podcast makes it even easier for everyone to access that information, especially in the era of COVID."

Lungcast will cover a broad range of topics, including how to help patients quit smoking and vaping, addressing lung health disparities and how telemedicine and reimbursements are changing healthcare. The podcast's second episode, which airs in September, will feature Dr. Ankit Bharat of Northwestern Medicine to delve into the details of his headline-making double-lung transplant on a young COVID-19 patient and what it means for the future of lung transplants.

You can subscribe and listen to Lungcast via Apple, Spotify and Audioboom. For more information about Lungcast, visit Lung.org/lungcast. For media interested in speaking with a medical expert about lung health, contact Stephanie Goldina at the American Lung Association at [email protected] or 312-801-7629.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Stephanie Goldina | American Lung Association

P: 312-801-7629 E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association

Related Links

http://lung.org

