American-Made, Eco-Friendly Adventure Brands--Nalgene Outdoor and Corbeaux Clothing--Partner to Support Domestic Drinking Water Initiatives

The MSRP for the men's and women's base layer shirts is $134 and $93 respectively. Ten percent of the apparel's proceeds and five dollars of every $19.99 bottle sold will directly benefit the Nalgene Water Fund, a nonprofit launched earlier this year to assist U. S. communities struggling with clean water access.

Both Nalgene Outdoor and Corbeaux Clothing are rooted in sustainability with a commitment to preserving and supporting natural resources to be enjoyed by all.

Corbeaux Clothing is "Blue Sign" certified. Their fabrics meet the highest standard in the textile industry for environmental health and safety. Clothing is made from recycled materials and the process used to mill fabrics diverts waste from landfills by using recycled postconsumer PET plastic bottles and postindustrial waste as the base materials.

Nalgene reusable water bottles feature simple rugged designs that are BPA- and BPS-free, leak-proof, dishwasher safe, and nearly indestructible. For decades, Nalgene has promoted the concept "Refill Not Landfill" and diverted millions of single-use plastic water bottles from landfills worldwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with a company as committed to sustainability and responsibility as Corbeaux Clothing; we love the brand mission and the way Corbeaux gear plays with bright, nature inspired colors just like our bottles do." says Elissa Mcgee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "The passion we have seen for the Nalgene Water Fund, from consumers and now a partner like Corbeaux, is amazing. Our shared goal for this effort is to raise the profile of, and funds to assist, those struggling with access to clean water."

Product samples and high-resolution photos of the Nalgene/Corbeaux products are available to members of the media upon request. For more information, visit www.nalgene.com.

The Nalgene Water Fund

The Nalgene Water Fund was created in August 2019 to raise funds and awareness for [domestic] U.S. communities struggling with access to clean water by supporting grass-roots nonprofits serving those communities. The Nalgene Water Fund is a donor advised fund administered by Reverb. The first set of donations will be distributed to a variety of U.S.-based organizations in December 2019. For more information visit www.nalgene.com/nalgene-water-fund/.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

About CORBEAUX Clothing

Corbeaux Clothing is a small privately-owned company based in Aspen, Colorado and manufacturing in Minnesota and Colorado founded by Adam Moszynski and Darcy Conover. Together, the pro skier power-couple designs next-to-skin layers from renewable and recycled materials with natural sun protection and a baby-soft feel. True to its eco-friendly ethos, Corbeaux also collects gently used athletic apparel and donates it to communities of guides and porters in South America and Eastern Africa. Corbeaux is a socially responsible company committed to making rugged & stylish performance clothing from environmentally-friendly fabrics, right here in the USA. For more information visit www.corbeauxclothing.com.

