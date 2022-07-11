American-Made Ingenuity, Makes Huskie Tools® TiiGER® Pole Puller System the Utility Industry's #1 Most Trusted Brand

Industry's longest offered warranty – 5-YEARS

ADDISON, Ill., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (HUSKIETOOLS.COM) Huskie Tools®, LLC, located just outside of Chicago, Illinois has built their over 45-year reputation on designing and manufacturing the highest quality and safest utility products and equipment in the industry. Today, Huskie Tools® announces that they are offering the industry's longest warranty on their American made and engineered TiiGER® Utility Pole Puller.

INVENTED BY A LINEMAN FOR LINEMAN

Huskie Tools Huskie Tools

Huskie Tools® TiiGER® utility pole pulling system was invented by a lineman over twenty years ago. After watching his crew dangerously ripping poles out of the ground with their truck booms then having to explain to their boss why their truck boom was always in need of expensive repairs. TiiGER® eliminates the need for inferior tools or risky and dangerous pulling methods using truck booms which can cause thousands of dollars of unwarranted truck damage, property damage or injury risk.

"The largest utility truck providers and fleet directors realize thousands of dollars in savings annually with TiiGER® by not having their equipment down and in the repair shop due to boom damage from improper pulling methods not covered by insurance or truck warranties. TiiGER® is in fact insurance against worker safety, property damage and expensive truck repair and downtime," stated Nicholas Skrobot, CEO, Huskie Tools.

TRUCK BOOMS ARE NOT UTILITY POLE PULLERS

A typical boom truck with a 40,000-ft-lb derrick and a 20 ft extension has a lifting capacity of 6,000 lbs. at a 75-degree elevation. The TiiGER® Pole Puller has a lifting capacity of 50,000 lbs. This simple comparison speaks for itself; greater lifting capacity provides faster and safer pole removal, eliminating boom damage and any potential personal injury. Typical boom truck damages include bent boom sections, premature winch line failures, bent sheave heads, and worst case resulting in failed rotation bearings. None of these repairs and damages are typically covered by truck warranties or insurance due to this type of misuse.

TiiGER ® is THE ALL-AMERICAN ORIGINAL SINCE 2001 WITH ZERO WARRANTY CLAIMS

Manufactured and assembled in North Carolina, TiiGER® is continuously inspected and field-tested, maintaining the high-quality product and safety standards with zero warranty claims throughout its over twenty-year history.

TiiGER ® BOTH EYES ON SAFETY™

TiiGER® is the lightest, safest utility pole puller on the market today at 57 pounds and features an ergonomic an ergonomic, compact design with proprietary, high-strength, USA steel components including

superior-grade, certified chain

non-slip face plate

specially designed adjustable chain-hooks a stainless-steel chain bar

AND unique to TiiGER®, an incredible 50,000 lbs. of smooth pulling force from an ultra-lightweight hydraulic cylinder with a hardened chrome plated piston.

TiiGER® eliminates the need for inferior tools or risky pulling methods, which may cause injuries and costly damage to truck booms and property. TiiGER's proven performance makes it the Utility Industry's #1

trusted pole-puller brand.

SINGLE PERSON OPERATION

Safe for one-person operation, our unit features an original compact, light-weight design; allowing single-users to position, use, and store with ease. This is the industry's safest, strongest, easiest-to-use, utility pole-pulling system— PERIOD.

ABOUT HUSKIE TOOLS, LLC

Born in Chicago over 45 years ago, Huskie Tools® is a full-service company and proven leader in providing utility industry linemen a complete range of product solutions including battery-powered cutting and compression tools, presses, pumps, dies, manual tools including the TiiGER® utility pole-puller for all distribution, substation, transmission, overhead and underground utility projects.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

TIIGER.HUSKIETOOLS.COM

Greg Holmes, Brand Manager, [email protected], 630-267-7595

Tim Beed, CMO, [email protected], 815-985-8077

HUSKIETOOLS.COM

1-800-860-6170

SOURCE Huskie Tools