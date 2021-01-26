American Mask Company Releases Range of 100% American-Made PPE to Combat National Shortage

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To address America's shortage of lifesaving personal protective equipment (PPE), American Mask Company has successfully tested surgical masks and face shields to meet U.S. government standards and have begun manufacturing in plants across the United States using domestically sourced and manufactured materials. American Mask Company's products are available for bulk order by organizations in need of PPE, including key and essential workers, frontline medical professionals, and businesses seeking to protect employees that have returned to the workplace. Additionally, American Mask Company's Half Mask Respirator is currently undergoing precertification testing ahead of submission to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to receive N95 classification. Half Mask Respirators will be available for order as soon as testing is successfully concluded.

COVID-19 has exposed a critical shortage of PPE in the United States and disrupted supply chains, forcing suppliers to import PPE which has frequently fallen short of the acceptable levels of quality, protection and durability, despite often being sold at inflated prices. American Mask Company gives organizations affordable and high-quality PPE options to offer their employees and stakeholders. American Mask Company has also partnered with Global Guardian, a provider of world-class security solutions customized to the individual needs of its global client base. Global Guardian brings years of sales and marketing expertise ensure customer demand for American Mask Company's PPE is met.

"As a subsidiary of Basin Holdings, all products are made in the U.S., which was important to us as it means we are better equipped to guarantee the security of our supply chain as well as the quality of the products," said Josh Kozel, President of American Mask Company. "Our products fill a vital, immediate need in America. The team actually worked with the U.S. Army in designing and engineering the filter cartridges for the Half Mask Respirator that will be released after going through NIOSH testing protocols."



American Mask Company is manufacturing masks at plants in Michigan, California, and Indiana, and the face shields are produced in Kentucky.

To help meet the critical need for PPE by the people who need it most, American Mask Company will donate face shields to UCLA Health and Staten Island Community Organizations Active in Disaster (SICOAD) and its Medical Ecosystem (MES) partners. "Our goal is to get PPE into the hands of the American people. Our donations to UCLA Health and SICOAD enables the rapid distribution of PPE to healthcare and medical professionals, first responders and nursing home workers who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines." said Josh Kozel.

American Mask Company's products have been rigorously tested and meet the high safety standards set by the U.S. government. The facilities in which they are manufactured are registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The surgical mask has met the ASTM Level 1 standard via testing provided by Intertek. Testing included rigorous checks for filtration efficiency, fluid resistance, and breathability. In addition, the face shield, while not required, has also been tested and meets ANSI Z87.1-2015 Standard.

The Half Mask Respirator is undergoing testing at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Chemical Biological Center—one of only a handful of agencies that has both the expertise and the equipment necessary to perform tests that precisely measure materials' filtration efficiencies in strict accordance with standards set by NIOSH. Along with the FDA, NIOSH is responsible for evaluating and regulating respiratory protective devices in the United States.

Founded to support and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, American Mask Company has domestically engineered the highest-grade personal protective equipment to protect your team using 100% American made materials.

American Mask Company is a subsidiary of Basin Holdings, which is a global holding company that owns and operates businesses organized in seven divisions including equipment supply and distribution, drilling tools, production and completion tools, material handling, precision machining, power solutions, and specialty products. As a leader in the manufacturing industry, Basin Holdings is uniquely positioned to enable AMC to scale to meet the growing PPE demand.

