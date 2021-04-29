American Mask Manufacturer's Association Launches, Aims For Closer Ties With Government, Federal Agencies

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Mask Manufacturers Association ( AMMA ) today is proud to announce its official formation, with the goal of eliminating foreign dependence on PPE by increasing production, procurement and distribution of American-made face masks, saving American lives, and driving manufacturing growth. AMMA appreciates the steps taken by the Biden administration and Capitol Hill with the recently enacted American Rescue Plan and related Executive Orders and look forward to working with them to further define a clear path towards creating a cycle of security, opportunity, and prosperity.

AMMA's mission supports current federal efforts to address the serious personal protective equipment (PPE) supply issues the country faced amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Americans in both the private and public sectors, including hospitals and healthcare organization, were obligated to pay top dollar for what turned out to be inferior, often counterfeit, masks from questionable international sources.

"In 2020, the pandemic exposed a significant national security vulnerability for the United States: Our inability to quickly manufacture face masks to protect our citizens and healthcare workers when they needed it most," said Brent Dillie, chairman of AMMA. "Not only did this leave our country at the mercy of foreign suppliers, but many Americans lost family and friends because of this extremely solvable vulnerability. AMMA's mission is to never let that happen again." AMMA, which currently represents 21 American companies, believes it is imperative that the federal government and private producers work together to develop and distribute innovative and low-cost masks that will protect Americans from respiratory disease pathogens. Therefore, AMMA is encouraged by the Biden Administration's Mask Innovation Challenge: Building Tomorrow's Mask . AMMA believes American innovation has made our country the global leader in the development of many lifesaving products, and looks forward to working with Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority and the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health to welcome the winner(s) to the family of American-made masks.

AMMA is also pleased to see the Biden Administration's $50 billion proposal included in the American Jobs Plan to open a new office within the Department of Commerce to oversee the nation's critical supply chains. Throughout 2020, state and local governments saw first-hand how difficult it is to procure safe, authentic masks needed for healthcare workers, first responders, and other high-risk individuals so that they are adequately protected. AMMA's members are at the forefront of this challenge, setting up companies, hiring a well-trained workforce and producing masks that Americans need and want. AMMA looks forward to working with the Biden Administration and Congress to make this new office a reality.

"We are thrilled that President Biden has committed to supporting the small businesses that make up the AMMA," said Dillie, who is also the Managing Director of Premium PPE-Amerishield. "The continued price undercutting and subsidizing by foreign governments and companies puts America's mask manufacturing base at significant risk. We will need the continued support of our federal and state governments to ensure American companies can compete."

