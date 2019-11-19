American Mattress Manufacturers Welcome the Unanimous US International Trade Commission Determination of Injury by Chinese Mattresses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsicana Mattress Company, Elite Comfort Solutions, Future Foam Inc., FXI, Inc., Innocor, Inc., Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (collectively, the "Mattress Petitioners") applaud today's US International Trade Commission ("ITC") unanimous vote finding injury to the US mattress industry by reason of dumped Chinese imports. As a result of today's vote, the US Department of Commerce will publish an antidumping duty order and Chinese mattresses will be subject to antidumping duties of 57.03 percent to 1,731.75 percent. These dumping duties are in addition to the 25 percent "Section 301" duties the United States has imposed on a variety of Chinese goods, including mattresses.

"Today's unanimous decision is an important step in protecting the US mattress industry from unfairly traded Chinese mattresses," said Yohai Baisburd, lead counsel to the Mattress Petitioners. "The 10,000 production workers in the mattress industry can sleep better tonight knowing that Chinese mattresses will now be subject to antidumping duties for at least five years," Mr. Baisburd added.

The Mattress Petitioners believe this action is essential to ensure that the US mattress industry can compete on a level playing field and to allow for future reinvestment and growth for the entire US industry. For additional information please contact the Mattress Petitioners' counsel, Yohai Baisburd of Cassidy Levy Kent (USA) LLP, at 202-567-2319 or YBaisburd@cassidylevy.com.

SOURCE The Mattress Petitioners